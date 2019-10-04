VALPARAISO — Times No. 1 Valparaiso seemed done late in the third quarter.
No. 2 Merrillville led 28-10 and had dominated nearly the entire game.
What happened?
“We just had to bounce back. Anybody can score in a football game — in the NFL, teams down by 20 come back,” senior receiver Antonio Osorio said. “We just had to face adversity and we went at it and we did our thing.”
On homecoming, Valparaiso channeled its 1975 state championship team as Matt Tomczak punched in the go-ahead touchdown out of the single wing with 2:27 left. The Vikings scored 19 unanswered points in the last 10:19 and held off a chaotic final Merrillville drive to win 29-28.
It seemed Merrillville had done the impossible when Aahric Whitehead heaved up a fourth-and-19 prayer to Jeremiah Howard.
Howard appeared to commit offensive pass interference but high-pointed the ball near midfield and sprinted to the end zone for 89 yards. But a block in the back downfield brought the ball back to Valparaiso's 31-yard line. On the next play, Merrillville snapped the ball before Whitehead was ready and the Pirates lost 20 yards.
Josh Fedorchak broke up Whitehead's last-ditch effort with 48.7 seconds left as Valparaiso (7-0, 5-0 Duneland Athletic Conference) escaped. The Vikings dashed over to the student section after the final whistle to celebrate, jumping up and down in a pile of green to celebrate an atypically massive regular-season win.
“We practice the Hail Mary throw, we knock it down, don't pick it off, play it safe,” Fedorchak said. “There's no feeling in the world like it.”
Osorio caught seven passes for 121 yards and Tommy Burbee ran for 137 yards on 27 carries. Senior quarterback CJ Opperman drove the ball downfield time after time late and found Osorio for an over-the-shoulder catch to set up Tomczak's winning score.
“It was just God leading me to the football,” Osorio said. “I'm just proud to be a Viking.”
Merrillville (6-1, 4-1) got started with a six-yard touchdown on a keeper by Aahric Whitehead, but Valparaiso answered when Tommy Burbee burst up the middle and took it 68 yards to the house.
Liam Shepherd gave the hosts a 10-7 lead on a 30-yard field goal, but Merrillville seized control shortly after. Whitehead found Armani Glass on a short slant, and Glass pivoted toward the left sideline, spun out of a tackle and muscled into the end zone for an 18-yard score.
Opperman's arm was hit on a throw and the ball bounced up in the air and into the hands of Merrillville defensive lineman Khris Walton, who ran in a 25-yard interception return to make it 21-10 at half.
Whitehead hit Eddie Drake for a nine-yard touchdown to give Merrillville the 28-10 lead, and the Pirates had all the momentum when A'veyawn Madry muscled up and stoned Osorio on fourth down at the 1-yard line.
“We put the ball in the hands of our senior, CJ,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “We knew we had able hands with Antonio, Luke Patterson and Blake Worthington out there. They never, ever fail to amaze us.”
