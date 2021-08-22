Noah Beller's memory lives on in Valparaiso's program

VALPARAISO — Noah Beller was everywhere on Friday night.
From the moment the Valparaiso football team hit the field, with Mason McMullen and Jonah Kyle carrying a shirt honoring Beller, to Thanasi Georgiadis making the biggest play of his varsity career while playing the “Noah” position, to the hugs and tears that followed, the Vikings made sure that Beller would long remain a part of the football family.
Beller, a 2020 graduate and key member of the 2019 Class 5A state finalists, was shot and killed in March. Friday night marked Valparaiso’s first game since the tragedy and Beller wasn’t far from anyone’s mind.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Beller’s mother, Mika Kyle said Friday. “Coming here tonight and what this has been, it’s the hardest thing that anyone can ever go through in their life. One of the things that has helped my family get through these last five months has been coach (Bill) Marshall and the football family. What they’ve done to rally behind us, it means everything to me.”
Jonah Kyle, Beller’s brother, is a junior linebacker who is wearing the familiar No. 10. It’s the same number that Beller wore when he recorded 62 tackles as a senior.
Marshall announced before the season that a member of Beller’s family would wear the number for as long as they were playing football. Jonah will wear the number for the next two years before passing it on to his younger brother Jeremy, who is currently a member of the Valparaiso freshman team. Liam, the youngest of seven, is currently in first grade.
While Jonah felt his brother through his jersey, there were other ways that Beller’s presence lingered over the field. The Vikings are wearing No. 10 stickers on the back of their helmets this season. Then there was the wind.
“I was standing out on the field and I felt the wind blow a little bit,” Jonah said. “Every time I’m out here and I feel the wind for two or three seconds, I know that’s a sign from Noah.”
'He meant so much to this community': Valparaiso plays for slain friend, advances to sectional final
Beller owned the outside linebacker position while he played for the Vikings and it is now a position that will carry his name. Marshall renamed Beller’s old position the “Noah” and Georgiadis earned the right to hold that spot this season.
Earning a starting role for the first time in his career, the senior made his presence felt early on Friday night. With Penn facing a key third down on the second drive of the game, Georgiadis came unchecked off the right side of the line and sacked quarterback Ryne Buckley to force a punt.
“Having this position means so much,” Georgiadis said. “I love Noah. I loved watching him play. He took care of all of us underclassmen and he was so great at his position. He was all heart.”
The Vikings will continue to honor Beller throughout the season. The top defensive player from each game will receive a shirt with Beller’s name on it to wear during practice the following week and the school will hold a special ceremony on Oct. 1 when Valparaiso hosts Merrillville.
“It brings back a little piece of him,” Mika said. “From the time he could put on pads, his whole life was football. There was nothing like watching that kid play. To see (Georgiadis), a guy who didn’t ever necessarily get the chance to play before this year, to see him make that play, it was everything that Noah embodied.
“He was out here tonight. You could feel him and you could feel his energy. Watching over this field, watching over his Vikings and watching over his brothers. When I walk around 23 hours a day usually real sad, I cried when I saw them walk out carrying his shirt. Every minute of that game I felt peace and I felt happiness. I can’t welcome that enough.”
