Noah Beller's memory lives on in Valparaiso's program

Jonah Kyle, Beller’s brother, is a junior linebacker who is wearing the familiar No. 10. It’s the same number that Beller wore when he recorded 62 tackles as a senior.

Marshall announced before the season that a member of Beller’s family would wear the number for as long as they were playing football. Jonah will wear the number for the next two years before passing it on to his younger brother Jeremy, who is currently a member of the Valparaiso freshman team. Liam, the youngest of seven, is currently in first grade.

While Jonah felt his brother through his jersey, there were other ways that Beller’s presence lingered over the field. The Vikings are wearing No. 10 stickers on the back of their helmets this season. Then there was the wind.

“I was standing out on the field and I felt the wind blow a little bit,” Jonah said. “Every time I’m out here and I feel the wind for two or three seconds, I know that’s a sign from Noah.”

Beller owned the outside linebacker position while he played for the Vikings and it is now a position that will carry his name. Marshall renamed Beller’s old position the “Noah” and Georgiadis earned the right to hold that spot this season.