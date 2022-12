NOAH BORTLE: 'Against all odds' more than words for Valparaiso football

According to most, Valparaiso football wasn't supposed to have a remarkable season in 2022. In the face of that, the Vikings chose "against all odds" as their team mantra for the season. And they lived up to it and then some.

A preseason No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press's Class 5A rankings showed a belief in Valparaiso's pedigree but question marks about a team that saw turnover at just about every spot on offense — five new offensive linemen, a new running back, a new quarterback. Those fears were quickly realized in a season-opening 35-6 defeat at the hands of Penn.

The loss saw the Vikings fall out of the top 10 entirely.

Against Chesterton, Valparaiso running back Travis Davis suffered a broken fibula, an injury he feared was season-ending. The two games against Crown Point and Merrillville the Vikings lost by a combined 71-23, seemingly cementing the idea that they didn't belong among the Region's best — or state's best for that matter.

By the time Valparaiso entered the playoffs with a 6-2 record and a third-place finish in the Duneland Athletic Conference, the consensus seemed to be that a sectional title should be the goal. The Vikings had a different plan.

First, they walloped LaPorte. Then, Valparaiso's defense stood tall twice in the final three minutes against Chesterton to hang onto its 14-7 advantage to win the sectional. Against a heavily favored Merrillville team in the regional, the Vikings defense kept the Pirates off the board in the second half to take a 15-14 win. At semistate, Valparaiso pushed No. 1 Snider to overtime before pulling off a remarkable fourth-down touchdown followed by a 2-point conversion to advance to state. State saw the Vikings work their way back from an early 10-0 hole and later orchestrate an 80-yard touchdown drive to take the lead with 19 seconds left.

"Against all odds" wasn't just a catchphrase for Valparaiso in 2022. Time and time again the Vikings players and coaches proved that their choice to exemplify their season by those three words before the season meant something special to them.

Davis' leg fracture should've ended his season as he'd initially feared. Instead, his Valparaiso teammates kept winning, letting Davis work his way back into playing shape for the Merrillville regional game, running for 540 yards and two touchdowns over the Vikings last three games en route to a state title.

Justin Clark began the season splitting reps at quarterback with Ian Wilson. The two could've let the two-quarterback system and early offensive troubles derail, becoming an issue about playing time. Instead, it was Clark completing two of the biggest passes in Valparaiso football history to Wilson in the state final — converting third downs with 22- and 14-yard completions on the Vikings game-winning touchdown drive.

Against Merrillville, a team Valparaiso had already lost to 37-10 earlier in the season, it would've been easy to roll over when the Pirates got the ball to the 1-yard line just before the first half, already with a 14-9 lead. Instead, Valparaiso kept them out of the end zone on four consecutive plays and then kept them out of the end zone for the entire final two quarters — impressive considering Merrillville entered the game averaging 34.2 points per game, the seventh-best mark in Class 5A.

Against Snider, Clark pulled off one of the most improbable touchdown runs I've ever seen and did it in a do-or-die situation. Clark's touchdown run in overtime set up Davis' 2-point conversion attempt that would either send the Vikings to the state title game or send them home. Davis pranced in untouched.

At state, the Vikings allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening play, failed to recover an onside kick attempt on the ensuing play and threw an interception on their third play from scrimmage. Trailing 10-0 in the first quarter, Valparaiso looked dead to right. The Vikings, instead of folding, rallied, finishing things off with a state-title-winning drive for the lead with 1 second left.

Valparaiso's average margin of victory in the state tournament was 10.4 points, a number largely inflated by its 39-point first round win over LaPorte. The average margin of victory for the state's five other state champions? 27.7. The Vikings won games by over 17 points fewer per game on average than the average state-title-winning team in 2022.

A public school from the Region hadn't won a state crown since Lowell in 2005.

Marshall made sure to call out after his state title win, "This one is for the north."

The Vikings' story wasn't one of utter dominance or a team making a destined march through the IHSAA playoffs to a state title plaque. Instead, Valparaiso took ownership of its "against all odds" mantra, doing something few outside the Vikings' locker room thought possible.

It would have been enough for Valparaiso to "prove its doubters wrong" once, as Davis said after the Merrillville win. But, the Vikings meant what they said. They wouldn't let the improbability of their journey stop or slow them down. They simply acknowledged the feasibility of their lofty goals, shoved them aside and won again and again and again in the face of them.

PHOTOS: Valparaiso in Class 5A state championship football game Gallery HTML code Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Justin Clark is pushed out of bounds by Whiteland's Kayden Milligan at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis is tripped up on a carry at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's T.J. Watkins breaks up a pass to Whiteland's Jonathan Crowley in the end zone. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Justin Clark plows through for a touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis runs for extra yardage at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Cameron Danzy tackles Whiteland's Nyrius Moore-Smith at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Whiteland's Peyton Emberton is grabbed by Valparaiso's T.J. Watkins at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Julian Stokes is pulled down by Whiteland's Brady Stanifer at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's T.J. Watkins breaks up a pass to Whiteland's Jonathan Crowley in the endzone. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to push off Whiteland's Jakarrey Oliver at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to escape the clutches of Whiteland's Mason Darlington at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Whiteland's Andrian Kolleigbo can't stop Valparaiso's Justin Clark from scoring a touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to stay inbound as he runs at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso players celebrate their win over Whiteland at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso players celebrate their win over Whiteland at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Travis Davis and Justin Clark celebrate their win over Whiteland at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. Uploaded-images Valparaiso in 5A state final Valparaiso's Rocco Micciche scores what turned out to be the winning touchdown at Saturday's Class 5A state final in Indianapolis. 