Here’s a look at how the other teams in the Times coverage area stack up for the 2023 season.

Bowman Eagles

Coach: David Nelson (27-70, 11th season)

Last season: 3-6

Top returning player: RB/LB/DE George Myles

The Eagles are looking to keep improving after a winless 2021. Look for George Myles to be a key contributor on both sides of the football. The Eagles will play up a good amount this season, so look for them to be in some tough games.

Marian Catholic Spartans

Coach: Nick Lopez (second season)

Last season: 4-6

Top returning players: CB/WR Austin Alexander, RB Tyler Lofton, DE Caiden O’Neil

The Spartans bring back a talented group, led by Kansas commit Austin Alexander and running back Tyler Lofton. Alexander, who had seven interceptions in seven games last season, is looking to cap off his senior season in style with a playoff berth. Up front, Caiden O’Neil had six sacks last season, and coach Nick Lopez said Joaquin Mendez will be a key contributor as well.

Lofton had 1,391 yards in his sophomore year and Lopez is looking for Lofton to carry the load on offense a bit more this time around. As for the quarterbacks, expect there to be a competition between Carter Magerski and Joseph Baranski after the departure of Kyle Thomas to graduation. Alexander will play receiver as well.

North Newton Spartans

Coach: Jonathan Ewing (first year)

Last season: 0-10

Top returning players: QB/WR Rhett Fox, RB Caleb Johnson

Jonathan Ewing comes from Lafayette Central to change things in Morocco. By the end of last season, the Spartans fielded 13 players in their sectional game, but Ewing feels that North Newton is a sleeping giant. He pointed out that they’re the fourth-largest school in 1A, by far the largest school in the conference.

Ewing will be making wholesale changes, implementing more of a pass-happy scheme than his predecessors who threw a total of 93 times last season. Ewing predicted that number might be exceeded in three games this season. Ewing expects junior Rhett Fox to be up to the challenge. Fox might even play a bit of receiver to take advantage of his size and athleticism. Expect senior Caleb Johnson to shoulder a big load as well, with Ewing describing him as a workhorse.

On the defense, Ewing is looking to transition to more of a nickel scheme, but Ewing’s main concern is making sure that he doesn’t have to use his big guys on both sides of the trenches, so that way they can get some rest for those players and they don’t wear down in the fourth.

Ewing also said that he is looking to beat Rensselaer Central, something his team has not accomplished since 1993, and there hasn’t been a margin in the single digits since 2011.

TF North Meteors

Coach: Anthony Pignatiello (first season)

Last season: 1-7-1

Top returning players: LB/RB Tremaine Floyd, QB/WR/DB Dominic Gradford, RB/LB Tristan Jackson

In TF North alum Anthony Pignatiello’s first year at TF North there are new schemes being implemented on both sides of the ball. Pignatiello also wants to make sure culture is established and looks to “set a new standard on and off the field.”

On offense, the Meteors are going to adjust from a run-heavy scheme to an RPO-heavy scheme that utilize their quarterback Dominic Gradford more, while also making use of Aric Moultrie and Jordan Petty, two basketball players who Pignatiello said are playing football for the first time. He plans to use Moultrie and Petty as a wide receiver and tight end, respectively.

On defense, Artie Rogers returns as defensive coordinator. Rogers, who Pignatiello had played for and coached under previously at TF North, will not change the defense wholesale, but will change things around the edges to make it a crisper product. Pignatiello described his new offense going up against Rogers’ defense in practice as “iron sharpening iron.”

TF North is looking to win early ahead of their Week 4 matchup with TF South, and hopes to use that momentum from that early season success to buoy themselves into its first Illinois playoff berth since 2011.

TF South Red Wolves

Coach: Bob Padjet (31-26, seventh season)

Last season: 3-6

Top returning players: TE/OLB Kerrel Harvest, QB Nathaniel Smith, RB Christian Streeter

The season for TF South last year hinged on one injury. Quarterback Nathaniel Smith went down in the second quarter of the opening game of the season and then everything spiraled out of control, giving Bob Padjet his first losing season in his tenure at TF South. However, a bright spot was getting to see Christian Streeter as a dual-threat option as a passer and as a runner.

Padjet feels Smith’s ability is the difference between a good season and a bad season. Smith has the ability to sling it deep while also keeping defenses honest with his feet and can come in and play linebacker as necessary as well.

Padjet feels if his team can stay healthy this year, they will make the playoffs.

