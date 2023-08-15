With last season’s Mr. Football, Drayk Bowen, graduated and a new school in Hanover Central in the mix, there’s a lot to learn about the Northwest Crossroads Conference.

Andrean 59ers

Coach: Chris Skinner (66-25, eighth season)

Last season: 10-4, 4-1 NCC, Class 2A state runner up

Top returning players: QB Scott Ballentine, RB/LB JJ Bolz, WR/DB Jimmy Finley, LB Luke Donsbach, WR/DB Jayden Holmes

Consecutive trips to Lucas Oil Stadium warrant respect, but the 59ers also lose Mr. Football Drayk Bowen to Notre Dame. Also gone from the Class 2A state runner up are two more all-state defensive players and last season’s top two receivers, among others.

The cupboard isn’t bare, though. Senior quarterback Scott Ballentine has as much experience as any signal caller in the area. JJ Bolz and state-placing hurdler Jimmy Finley head a stable of more-than-capable athletes. Andrean expects to again compete for a conference title.

“It’s a very coachable group,” coach Chris Skinner said. “We’re still trying to figure out the puzzle pieces and giving lots of players the opportunity to compete for positions.”

Hanover Central Wildcats

Coach: Brian Parker (42-16, sixth season)

Last season: 11-1, lost in sectional final to West Lafayette

Top returning players: QB Matt Koontz, RB Caiden Verrett, DB Dylan Bowen, OL/DL Collin Foy

The newest member of the NCC is coming off back-to-back 11-win seasons.

There could be some growing pains, though. The Wildcats lost a whole lot to graduation, including five of the top seven tacklers, the No. 1 ball carrier and the most prolific receiver.

The schedule now includes seven games with opponents in Class 4A or larger, plus 2A powerhouse Andrean.

“We want win sectionals. We want to win regionals. We want to win state. Those things don’t change,” coach Brian Parker said. “That was our goal when I first got here. It’s just a little more difficult.”

What does return isn’t insignificant. That includes a senior quarterback in Matt Koontz. The defense, anchored by Collin Foy and Dylan Bowen, should remain formidable.

Highland Trojans

Coach: Pete Koulianos (20-31, sixth season)

Last season: 4-7 2-3 NCC

Top returning players: QB Blake Vanek, LB/TE Nick Johnsen, OL/DL Aramis McNutt, RB/DB Jason Lawrence

The Trojans last had a winning record in 2014. They’ve won exactly four games in each of the last six seasons.

This year’s Highland squad returns quarterback Blake Vanek, who led the team in passing and carries last year. Jason Lawrence gained the most yards on the ground.

The other side of the ball is more experienced. Nick Johnsen was among the area’s leaders with 134 tackles as a junior. Aramis McNutt, who finished fifth in the state in wrestling’s heavyweight division, provides some size and athleticism on both lines.

“We have a big senior class that has a lot of experience coming back. Kids have worked really hard and are looking to improve on last year,” coach Pete Koulianos said.

Hobart Brickies

Coach: Chris Osika (45-17, sixth season)

Last season: 8-4, 4-1 NCC, lost in sectional final to New Prairie

Top returning players: LB Bradley Gibson, QB Jonny Sorensen, WR/DB Connor Stafford, WR TJ Caldwell

The Brickies earned a third of the conference title in 2022 but are replacing the top passer, rusher and receiver. So, the offense will have a different look.

Enter Lake Central transfer Jonny Sorensen, who will be under center. He looks the part and reports Division I offers despite never being a consistent starter. His favorite target will likely be another transfer: the speedy TJ Caldwell from Calumet.

The defense will be helmed by linebacker Bradley Gibson, who had 103 tackles as a junior.

“Everyone is healthy and excited to get started,” coach Craig Osika said.

Kankakee Valley Kougars

Coach: Kirk Kennedy (4-6, second season)

Last season: 4-6, 1-4 NCC, lost to New Prairie in sectional opener

Top returning players: RB Marco Castro, QB Diego Arroyo, WR/DE Eli Deardorff, WR/DB Lane Zander

The Kougars struggled down the stretch in Kirk Kennedy’s first season back in the Region, losing five straight after opening 4-1.

Coach Kirk Kennedy said his first full offseason in DeMotte was a productive one, though.

“We did lose a talented group of seniors from last year’s team,” he said. “This year we have several returning starters at the skilled positions. The offensive line will be a young and inexperienced group that is working hard and is eager to improve.”

The defense may need some time, as KV lost eight of the top nine tacklers from last fall.

The skill positions will need to buoy the offense, led by returning starting quarterback Diego Arroyo and running back Marco Castro.

Lowell Red Devils

Coach: Keith Kilmer (107-48, 14th season)

Last season: 7-4, 4-1 NCC, lost to New Prairie in the sectional semifinal

Top returning players: LB/RB Owen Theile, DB Isiah Sanchez, OL/DL Seth Rindfuss, OL/DL Ben Rueda

The first order of business for the Red Devils is replacing quarterback Riley Bank.

Senior Kendall Powers, junior Cameron Crago and sophomore Brody Kalwinski are all possibilities. Powers has one varsity throw, which came when he was a sophomore. Crago had five carries for -12 yards last year.

Seniors Seth Rindfuss and Ben Rueda are each expected to be steady forces in the trenches.

Rindfuss had 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss while safety Isaiah Sanchez was the team’s leading tackler (51) in 2022.

“(It’s) been a good summer, just have to see how the pieces get put together,” coach Keith Kilmer said.

Munster Mustangs

Coach: Jason Grunewald (9-42, sixth season)

Last season: 3-7, 0-5 NCC

Top returning players: RB Daniel Asgedom, WR/DB Noah Goding, QB Matt Opat, OL/DL Sam Morgan

The Mustangs last won a conference game in 2018 but aim to end that 20-game skid this fall.

“This team is full of grit and hungry for success,” coach Jason Grunewald said.

Munster will likely lean on Daniel Asgedom, again. He ran for just over 100 yards per game last season. Also back is quarterback Matt Opat. An experienced player under center is important in an option attack. The offensive line will have a few familiar faces, as well.

Defensive back Noah Goding is the top returner on defense, where a lot will need to be replaced.

