Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen leads Andrean past LaVille

MERRILLVILLE — Drayk Bowen and his Andrean teammates spent their entire week watching film of LaVille, looking for any weakness they could find.

As the days passed by and the film sessions mounted, the recipe for beating the Lancers became simple.

“The game plan was to get out early and stay ahead,” Bowen said. “We knew that we had the stamina to finish the game. Watching their film and studying them, we knew that eight of their 11 starters went both ways. We wanted to keep up the body blows and tire them out.”

Andrean did just that as Bowen scored touchdowns on the first two drives of the game and the Notre Dame recruit added a hat trick before halftime to lead the 59ers to a 35-8 win on Friday night.

Bowen was relentless in the early stages of the game. On the offensive side of the ball, he was a freight train running through the middle of the line. He plowed through for a 1-yard touchdown to cap off Andrean’s first drive and then he scored on a 3-yard run to give the 59ers a 14-0 lead.