Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen leads Andrean past LaVille

MERRILLVILLE — Drayk Bowen and his Andrean teammates spent their entire week watching film of LaVille, looking for any weakness they could find.
As the days passed by and the film sessions mounted, the recipe for beating the Lancers became simple.
“The game plan was to get out early and stay ahead,” Bowen said. “We knew that we had the stamina to finish the game. Watching their film and studying them, we knew that eight of their 11 starters went both ways. We wanted to keep up the body blows and tire them out.”
Andrean did just that as Bowen scored touchdowns on the first two drives of the game and the Notre Dame recruit added a hat trick before halftime to lead the 59ers to a 35-8 win on Friday night.
Bowen was relentless in the early stages of the game. On the offensive side of the ball, he was a freight train running through the middle of the line. He plowed through for a 1-yard touchdown to cap off Andrean’s first drive and then he scored on a 3-yard run to give the 59ers a 14-0 lead.
His third touchdown came on a 24-yard run and sent Andrean into the locker room with a 21-0 lead at halftime. It was a far cry from last season’s regional championship when the 59ers were limited to eight points in the first half in a 24-21 loss to Pioneer.
“It was important for our seniors to come out and put this one away,” Bowen said. “We wanted some redemption after last year. This was a redemption game for all of us.”
Bowen scored his fourth touchdown of the night on a 23-yard pick-six on LaVille’s first drive of the second half. The 59ers lived in the defensive backfield as Bowen and his teammates sacked Lucas Plummer four times.
“It’s massively important to put together good scouting reports, especially with programs that you’re unfamiliar with,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “I give credit to the players for watching a ton of film and then executing it. The mental side of understanding an opponent we’ve never played before was huge.”
The 59ers (10-3) closed out their 10th regional title in program history and first since 2019 as Billy Jones triggered a running clock with a 14-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. LaVille kept its starters in the game and found the end zone on the final play of the night as Plummer connected with Clay Borton for a 34-yard touchdown.
Andrean is now one victory away for a chance to play for its third state title this fall. The girls soccer team fell to Heritage Christian in the Class A state final while the volleyball team knocked off Western Boone last weekend to win the Class 2A state crown.
“There’s a culture of success here,” Skinner said. “The work ethic and the striving to be excellent, it’s contagious. It doesn’t matter if it's boys sports or girls sports. When you’re around people that work hard and they care and they know how to win, that means something. I’m proud to be part of this school and proud of our entire athletic program.”