Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen leads Andrean to Class 2A state championship over Evansville Mater Dei

INDIANAPOLIS — Once he bounced off a pair of Evansville defenders in the middle of the field, nobody was bringing Drayk Bowen down before he reached the end zone.

Nobody.

The Andrean senior’s 29-yard scamper proved to be the tying score in the third quarter of the IHSAA Class 2A football state championship game, and it was one of a few key runs for Bowen, who led the 59ers to their third state championship on Saturday, knocking off Mater Dei 21-9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Bowen rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, while also tallying five tackles on defense.

He finished the game with his jersey — literally — ripped down the middle, a casualty of a two-point conversion run after his 2-yard touchdown score gave Andrean a 15-9 lead with 9:52 to play.