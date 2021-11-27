Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen leads Andrean to Class 2A state championship over Evansville Mater Dei

INDIANAPOLIS — Once he bounced off a pair of Evansville defenders in the middle of the field, nobody was bringing Drayk Bowen down before he reached the end zone.
Nobody.
The Andrean senior’s 29-yard scamper proved to be the tying score in the third quarter of the IHSAA Class 2A football state championship game, and it was one of a few key runs for Bowen, who led the 59ers to their third state championship on Saturday, knocking off Mater Dei 21-9 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Bowen rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, while also tallying five tackles on defense.
He finished the game with his jersey — literally — ripped down the middle, a casualty of a two-point conversion run after his 2-yard touchdown score gave Andrean a 15-9 lead with 9:52 to play.
In a two-play sequence, Bowen sacked and forced a fumble from Mater Dei quarterback Mason Wunderlich, and teammate Dominic DiTola recovered at the Wildcats’ 3-yard line. On the next play, Bowen rushed over the goal line from 3 yards out to put the game out of reach with 8:19 left.
Andrean couldn’t get much going offensively in the first half, but fortunately for the 59ers, their defense completely neutralized Mater Dei’s attack. Wunderlich threw for 42 yards and an interception in the first half, completing just six passes on 19 throws.
Andrean started in Mater Dei territory twice in the first quarter, once when Bowen partially blocked a punt and after James Mantel’s interception. Quarterback Scott Ballentine faced constant pressure from Mater Dei’s front line, and was sacked three times and fumbled twice. The 59ers’ most explosive play, a run of 47 yards from Bowen, was called back due to a hold.
