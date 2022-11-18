Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen runs for 358 yards, 5 TDs to lead Andrean back to state

MERRILLVILLE — At 7 p.m. on Friday night, there was a conversation to be had about who would win Mr. Football in Indiana this season.

By 10 p.m. Andrean's Drayk Bowen may have ended that discussion. The senior linebacker and running back who will play his collegiate ball in South Bend ran for 358 yards and five touchdowns on 35 carries as the 59ers topped visiting Fort Wayne Luers 48-29.

“This was just one step. It was a good game but without the O-line I wouldn’t have done it,” Bowen said. “It’s good for me but we want to go to the next step and win state, then worry about individual awards.”

Andrean kept things relatively simple with runs between the tackles almost all night, just finding the right angles and seams. The 59ers will play in Lucas Oil Stadium for the second consecutive year.

“We were able to find some formations that were favorable for us in the run game, just getting some numbers advantages. Obviously, (Bowen) doesn’t need much to get going,” coach Chris Skinner said. “That’s a credit to him and to our offensive line and tight ends for making those holes.”

Andrean (10-3) got on the board early when Antonio Barnes picked off a Charlie Stanski pass in the right flat and took it 30 yards into the end zone. It erased the memory of a stalled opening drive by the 59ers.

“Huge play,” Skinner said. “We thought we had a pretty good game plan for that opening series but they did a couple things that were a little bit different. Setting the tone with the interception right away, that was huge.”

After a Roel Pineda 32-yard field goal got Luers on the board, Bowen went 55 yards on two plays to score his first touchdown and give Andrean a 14-3 lead.

Pineda kicked another field goal and Bowen scored another TD in the second quarter.

The Knights had their most successful drive just before halftime. Stanski punctuated it with a 42-yard pass to Wes Javins for a score. The tight end took two Andrean defensive backs into the end zone with him.

Bowen killed that Luers momentum immediately, though. He broke a 50-yard run on the next drive, then scored from 5 yards to make it 28-13 at halftime.

“We worked all week on the O-line just dominating. We knew what the weather was going to be like. We knew it was going to be cold and hard to throw,” Bowen said. “We knew it was going to be won in the trenches, which is how most Indiana games are won. We just preached that and those guys dominated.”

He added two more touchdowns in the second half. Quarterback Billy Henry also hit Patrick Clacks III for an 18-yard score.

Andrean will meet Evansville Mater Dei in Lucas Oil Stadium for a rematch of last season’s state championship game. The Wildcats (11-3) beat Linton-Stockton 51-28 in the southern semistate.

“I’m happy to be there. (Mater Dei) is a very good program, a very proud program. I don’t know much about them in terms of this year’s team,” Skinner said. “I have a lot of respect for the program and (coach Mike Goebel). I met him for the first time last year and he seems like a genuine, awesome guy.”