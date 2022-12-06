Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen wins Butkus Award for nation's top LB

MERRILLVILLE — Drayk Bowen has had about as decorated a high school career as one can have during his time at Andrean, and he added to his long list of accolades on Tuesday by winning the Butkus Award.

The four-star linebacker and Notre Dame commit was announced as the winner of the award for the nation's top high school linebacker.

"Drayk Bowen is an explosive, drive-thru striker with knock-back lower-body power and outstanding block destruction," a press release from The Butkus selection committee read. "He displayed exceptional instincts hitting holes as a linebacker and running back and erases angles in the open field. He’s an exceptional leader and excels equally as well in the classroom and community. In a class filled with many exceptional linebackers, he stood out as the best of the best."

Bowen will be honored as the award winner at a televised event on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Bowen made it to the Class 2A state final twice in his high-school career, winning the state championship last season and finishing as the runner-up this season.

Bowen tallied 144 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions this year en route to the honor. On top of his play from the linebacker spot, the two-way star ran for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also added 10 catches for 228 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

By winning the Butkus Award, named for legendary Bears middle linebacker Dick Butkus, Bowen joins elite company by becoming just the fourth Notre Dame recruit to win the award. He joins Manti Te'o, Jaylon Smith and Prince Kollie in that select group.

"Drayk is the complete embodiment of our mission at Andrean,” 59ers athletic director Mike Schultz added in the press release. "He is truly an elite student-athlete. He has set the tone for all student-athletes at our school, in Northwest Indiana, and in the state for what it takes to improve every day and exceed expectations.

"Everyone here is thankful for the standard Drayk upheld at Andrean and look forward to seeing him continue to impress at the next level and beyond."

Last season, Bowen was awarded Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana and this year his efforts earned him Mr. Football at the linebacker position.

