PREP FOOTBALL

Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen wins Butkus Award for nation's top LB

  • Updated
Drayk Bowen, Andrean

Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen poses with head coach Chris Skinner and the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top high school linebacker, on Tuesday.

 Provided Andrean Athletics

MERRILLVILLE — Drayk Bowen has had about as decorated a high school career as one can have during his time at Andrean, and he added to his long list of accolades on Tuesday by winning the Butkus Award.

The four-star linebacker and Notre Dame commit was announced as the winner of the award for the nation's top high school linebacker.

Drayk Bowen, Andrean

Andrean's Drayk Bowen zeroes in on Mater Dei's Drew Martin in the Class 2A state final.

"Drayk Bowen is an explosive, drive-thru striker with knock-back lower-body power and outstanding block destruction," a press release from The Butkus selection committee read. "He displayed exceptional instincts hitting holes as a linebacker and running back and erases angles in the open field. He’s an exceptional leader and excels equally as well in the classroom and community. In a class filled with many exceptional linebackers, he stood out as the best of the best."

Bowen will be honored as the award winner at a televised event on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Bowen made it to the Class 2A state final twice in his high-school career, winning the state championship last season and finishing as the runner-up this season.

Bowen tallied 144 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions this year en route to the honor. On top of his play from the linebacker spot, the two-way star ran for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also added 10 catches for 228 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Drayk Bowen, Andrean

Lowell’s Elijah Anderson (24) tries to stop Andrean’s Drayk Bowen (34) as he runs the ball earlier this season.

By winning the Butkus Award, named for legendary Bears middle linebacker Dick Butkus, Bowen joins elite company by becoming just the fourth Notre Dame recruit to win the award. He joins Manti Te'o, Jaylon Smith and Prince Kollie in that select group. 

"Drayk is the complete embodiment of our mission at Andrean,” 59ers athletic director Mike Schultz added in the press release. "He is truly an elite student-athlete. He has set the tone for all student-athletes at our school, in Northwest Indiana, and in the state for what it takes to improve every day and exceed expectations.

"Everyone here is thankful for the standard Drayk upheld at Andrean and look forward to seeing him continue to impress at the next level and beyond."

Last season, Bowen was awarded Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana and this year his efforts earned him Mr. Football at the linebacker position.

PHOTOS: Andrean in Class 2A state championship football game

The 59ers met Evansville Mater Dei at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Micah Jones looks to make the turn up field against Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Billy Henry takes off with a keeper on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean players walk away after losing to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean coach Chris Skinner talks to his 59ers during a timeout on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Drayk Bowen, center, reacts following his team's loss to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Scott Ballentine receives his runner-up medal on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean junior Leah Stanich came ready to cheer on the 59ers on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

The Andrean 59ers pose for photos after losing to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Mater Dei's Joey Pierre is brought down by a host of Andrean defenders on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Micah Jones looks to make the turn up field against Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Alfonso Salinas sits near an end zone following the 59ers' loss to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean coach Chris Skinner and his 59ers wait to take the field on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Drayk Bowen reacts following his team's loss to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Drayk Bowen zeroes in on Mater Dei's Drew Martin on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Micah Jones is tripped up by Mater Dei's Spencer Turner on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's James Mantel breaks up an end-zone pass to Mater Dei's Ethan Stolz on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Billy Henry tries to break a Mater Dei tackle on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Camryn Urbaniak is chased down by Mater Dei defenders on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Patrick Clacks III can't get the handle on a pass near the end zone on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's James Mantel breaks up an end-zone pass to Mater Dei's Ethan Stolz on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Jacob Jones scores late in the game on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Drayk Bowen tries to pick up some extra yardage against Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Micah Jones is tripped up by Mater Dei's Spencer Turner on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Drayk Bowen, front, reacts following his team's loss to Mater Dei on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Scott Ballentine throws a pass on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Drayk Bowen tries to break through Mater Dei's defense on Friday in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times
  • Updated

Andrean junior Leah Stanich came ready to cheer on the 59ers on Friday against Mater Dei in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean's Micah Jones looks to make the turn up field against Mater Dei.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean's Billy Henry takes off with a keeper.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean's Drayk Bowen reacts following his team's loss to Mater Dei.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Mater Dei's Joey Pierre is brought down by a host of Andrean defenders.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean coach Chris Skinner talks to his 59ers during a time out.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

A dejected 59er team walks away after losing to Mater Dei.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Andrean's Alfonso Salinas sits near an end zone after the 59ers' loss Friday to Mater Dei in the Class 2A state final in Indianapolis.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

The Andrean 59ers pose for photos after losing to Mater Dei.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean coach Chris Skinner and his 59ers wait to take the field.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean's Scott Ballentine receives his runnerup medal.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins, The Times

Andrean's Micah Jones looks to make the turn up field against Mater Dei.

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

Andrean Football State Final
Andrean Football State Final

  • John J. Watkins The Times

Andrean Class 2A Football State Final

