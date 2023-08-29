The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and rating points:
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Ben Davis (12);2-0;328;1
2. Brownsburg (2);2-0;278;5
3. Center Grove (3);1-1;268;3
4. Hamilton Southeastern;2-0;244;4
6. Indpls Cathedral;1-1;168;2
10. Noblesville;2-0;26;NR
Others receiving votes: Carmel 20. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 20. Lawrence Central 16. Lawrence North 12. Warsaw 4. Franklin Central 2.
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Ft. Wayne Snider (15);2-0;336;1
2. Merrillville (2);2-0;300;3
3. Bloomington South;2-0;256;4
4. Decatur Central;2-0;194;8
7. Bloomington North;2-0;128;9
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52. Castle 8. Michigan City 2.
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. E. Central (15);2-0;334;1
4. NorthWood (2);2-0;240;4
5. Ev. Memorial;2-0;184;7
6. Indpls Roncalli;1-1;138;2
8. Columbia City;2-0;92;9
10. New Palestine;0-2;50;6
Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 22. New Prairie 18. Leo 16. New Haven 14. Mississinewa 8. E. Noble 8. Hobart 8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 4. Ft. Wayne Wayne 2.
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (17);2-0;340;1
2. Guerin Catholic;2-0;288;2
3. Western Boone;2-0;192;4
4. Lawrenceburg;1-1;168;5
5. W. Lafayette;1-1;160;6
6. Heritage Hills;2-0;156;8
7. Hanover Central;2-0;120;7
8. Gibson Southern;1-1;104;9
Others receiving votes: Oak Hill 84. Delta 20. Peru 18. Monrovia 14. Knox 12. Hamilton Hts. 8. Charlestown 2. Danville 2.
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Triton Central (13);2-0;316;2
3. Indpls Scecina (2);2-0;250;5
6. Ev. Mater Dei;1-1;148;1
7. Lafayette Catholic;1-1;144;3
9. Heritage Christian;2-0;78;NR
Others receiving votes: N. Posey 52. Andrean 38. S. Vermillion 8. Sullivan 4. Northeastern 4.
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (17);2-0;340;1
2. Adams Central;2-0;304;2
4. Carrol (Flora);2-0;228;5
8. Indpls Park Tudor;2-0;108;9
Others receiving votes: Pioneer 26. Madison-Grant 26. W. Washington 20. Triton 14. Tri 4.
