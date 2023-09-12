The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 13, 2023, and rating points:
6A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Brownsburg (6);4-0;270;2
T2. Center Grove (6);3-1;258;3
T2. Indpls Ben Davis (3);3-1;258;1
4. Hamilton Southeastern;4-0;224;4
5. Westfield;4-0;164;7
6. Fishers;3-1;122;6
7. Crown Point;4-0;114;8
8. Lawrence North;4-0;98;9
9. Carrol (Fort Wayne);3-1;52;NR
10. Indpls Cathedral;2-2;50;5
Others receiving votes: Penn 20. Warsaw 18. Warren Central 2.
5A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Ft. Wayne Snider (15);4-0;300;1
2. Bloomington North;4-0;232;5
3. Valparaiso;3-1;230;3
4. Plainfield;4-0;194;6
5. Bloomington South;3-1;172;2
6. Merrillville;3-1;154;7
7. Mishawaka;3-1;130;8
8. Lafayette Harrison;3-1;100;10
9. Franklin;3-1;50;NR
10. Castle;3-1;34;NR
Others receiving votes:
Ev. North 18. Whiteland 16. Hammond Central 12. Michigan City 4. Floyd Central 4.
4A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. E. Central (14);4-0;298;1
2. Ev. Reitz (1);4-0;252;2
3. Kokomo;4-0;244;3
4. Ev. Memorial;4-0;172;5
5. Greenfield;4-0;140;6
6. Columbia City;4-0;112;7
7. Northridge;3-1;82;NR
8. Indpls Roncalli;2-2;76;8
9. NorthWood;3-1;68;4
10. New Palestine;2-2;66;9
Others receiving votes: New Haven 46. New Prairie 32. E. Noble 26. Mississinewa 16. Northview 12. S. Bend St. Joseph's 4. Leo 4.
3A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (15);4-0;300;1
2. Guerin Catholic;4-0;258;2
3. Heritage Hills;4-0;228;3
4. Lawrenceburg;3-1;156;5
5. W. Lafayette;3-1;154;6
6. Hanover Central;4-0;152;7
7. Tri-West;3-1;92;10
8. Hamilton Hts.;4-0;56;NR
T9. Delta;4-0;52;NR
T9. Western Boone;3-1;52;4
Others receiving votes: Peru 50. Gibson Southern 32. Knox 18. Oak Hill 16. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Danville 6. W. Noble 6. Glenn 4. Heritage 4. Fairfield 2.
2A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Scecina (13);4-0;288;1
2. Brownstown (2);4-0;252;2
3. LaVille;4-0;216;3
4. Bluffton;4-0;215;5
5. Triton Central;3-1;174;4
6. N. Posey;4-0;166;7
7. Linton;3-1;114;6
8. Eastbrook;3-1;64;8
9. Andrean;2-2;46;10
10. Northeastern;4-0;44;NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. Mater Dei 28. Heritage Christian 26. Cascade 8. Sullivan 6. S. Vermillion 2. Alexandria 2. Ft. Wayne Luers 2.
1A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (15);4-0;300;1
2. Adams Central;4-0;270;2
3. Carroll (Flora);4-0;236;3
4. Providence;4-0;184;5
5. Indpls Park Tudor;4-0;158;6
6. S. Putnam;3-1;124;4
7. Sheridan;3-1;122;8
8. N. Decatur;3-1;74;9
9. Clinton Prairie;4-0;70;NR
10. N. Judson;2-2;38;7
Others receiving votes: Madison-Grant 34. Pioneer 22. Tri 6. N. White 4. Springs Valley 4. S. Adams 2. N. Vermillion 2.