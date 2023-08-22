The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and rating points:
6A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. Indpls Ben Davis (7);1-0;292
2. Indpls Cathedral (4);1-0;274
3. Center Grove (4);0-1;258
4. Hamilton Southeastern (2);1-0;248
5. Brownsburg;1-0;216
6. Westfield;1-0;160
7. Carmel;1-0;124
8. Fishers;1-0;98
9. Penn;1-0;82
10. Crown Point;1-0;46
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 36. Homestead 14. Lawrence Central 10. Warsaw 8. Lawrence North 2. Noblesville 2.
5A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. Ft. Wayne Snider (13);1-0;326
2. Whiteland (2);1-0;306
3. Merrillville (2);1-0;268
4. Bloomington South;1-0;236
5. Mishawaka;1-0;196
6. Lafayette Harrison;1-0;158
7. Valparaiso (1);0-1;136
8. Decatur Central;1-0;108
9. Bloomington North;1-0;58
10. Concord;1-0;44
Others receiving votes: Franklin 38. Plainfield 38. Ev. North 34. Ft. Wayne North 26. LaPorte 4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 2. Castle 2.
4A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. E. Central (13);1-0;350
2. Indpls Roncalli (3);1-0;316
3. Ev. Reitz;1-0;262
4. NorthWood (2);1-0;222
5. Kokomo;1-0;184
6. New Palestine;0-1;170
7. Ev. Memorial;1-0;122
8. Northridge;1-0;86
9. Columbia City;1-0;72
10. Greenfield;1-0;46
Others receiving votes: Hobart 38. Indpls Brebeuf 34. New Prairie 24. Leo 14. Martinsville 14. E. Noble 8. Mississinewa 6. Mooresville 6. Northview 6.
3A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. Indpls Chatard (18);1-0;360
2. Guerin Catholic;1-0;274
3. Tri-West;1-0;228
4. Western Boone;1-0;168
5. Lawrenceburg;0-1;152
6. W. Lafayette;0-1;144
7. Hanover Central;1-0;142
8. Heritage Hills;1-0;124
9. Gibson Southern;0-1;116
10. Oak Hill;1-0;94
Others receiving votes: Yorktown 58. Danville 30. Owen Valley 24. Peru 14. Monrovia 14. Southridge 12. Delta 8. Charlestown 8. Knox 8. Fairfield 2.
2A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. Ev. Mater Dei (15);1-0;340
2. Triton Central (3);1-0;288
3. Lafayette Catholic;1-0;224
4. Linton;1-0;220
5. Indpls Scecina;1-0;206
6. Eastbrook;1-0;184
7. Brownstown;1-0;110
8. Andrean;0-1;104
9. LaVille;1-0;70
10. Ft. Wayne Luers;0-1;58
Others receiving votes: Rochester 46. Heritage Christian 44. N. Posey 36. Bluffton 26. Eastside 16. S. Vermillion 6. Sullivan 2.
1A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. Indpls Lutheran (17);1-0;340
2. Adams Central;1-0;306
3. N. Judson;1-0;250
4. N. Decatur;1-0;216
5. Carroll (Flora);1-0;180
6. S. Putnam;1-0;150
7. Providence;1-0;104
8. S. Adams;1-0;102
9. Indpls Park Tudor;1-0;90
10. Sheridan;0-1;52
Others receiving votes: Triton 30. Tri 26. W. Washington 8. Pioneer 6. Madison-Grant 6. Covenant Christian 4.