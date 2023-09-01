HIGHLAND — It's been a while since Highland has started a season 2-0. Seven years to be exact.

This year, things are different.

"It's the start of something great," senior linebacker Nick Johnsen said. "We've been expecting to be great."

The Trojans pulled out a 27-23 win over Griffith in Week 1 and followed it up with a convincing 46-6 trouncing of Whiting in Week 2.

What's played the biggest role in Highland making this jump?

"Experience," Trojans coach Pete Koulianos said.

On the defensive side of the ball, that starts with Johnsen. The preseason All-State linebacker is on pace to have an even better season than the stellar one he produced in 2022.

Through two games, Johnsen leads the area in tackles with 27, has forced three fumbles and has two interceptions.

None of Johnsen's personal success is driving him, though.

"I just want to win," Johnsen said. "Historically, we haven't been one of the top teams in our conference and we haven't been able to make any deep playoff runs. I want to do both of those this year."

Last season, however, it was more often the Trojans offense coming up short than its defense. Highland averaged just 18.75 points per game in 2022. Koulianos thought that his offense turned a corner to close out the year, though, and the numbers support that.

Through the first eight games of the season, Highland failed to score more than 21 points even once — something its done in each of its first two games this year — averaging a lowly 13.13 points per game over that stretch. In the Trojans last three games, they topped the 21-point mark all three times, averaged 40.0 points per game and earned a 2-1 record.

A big part of that turnaround has been Highland's quarterback, Blake Vanek.

In 2022, he showed flashes, throwing for 886 yards and rushing for 345 yards. 363 of those passing yards and 187 of those rushing yards came across those final three games.

This year, he's making even those strong late-season performances look like off weeks.

Vanek has topped his rushing yard total from last year already and is just about halfway to his overall offensive output from a year ago. In fact, his 350 yards on the ground are good enough for 10th in the state.

"All my stats and stuff, it's all owed to (the offensive line)," Vanek said. "They've opened the doors for me to run and pass."

This week, Johnsen, Vanek and Co. host Hanover Central to open Northwest Crossroads Conference play. The Wildcats come into Friday's matchup as the No. 7 in Class 3A and the No. 4 team in the Times poll.

"That's our first real test," Johnsen said. "That's the first team that, on paper, we're not supposed to beat.

"But I have faith in our guys, and I believe we'll win it."

Big DAC tilt

The Times Nos. 1 and 2 will face off on Friday with implications for the top of the Duneland Athletic Conference. Crown Point will host Merrillville with both teams looking to keep their records unblemished.

Last season the two programs produced an instant classic with the Bulldogs pulling off the upset of the then-No. 1 Pirates, 48-40.

This time around its Crown Point who comes in with top billing in the Times weekly football poll. Back-to-back 30-plus-point wins have the Bulldogs asserting last season's unbeaten regular season wasn't a fluke.

Merrillville, on the other hand, comes in with convincing wins over perennial Region powers Andrean and Hobart to cement itself as not just the No. 2 team in NWI, but has earned it the No. 2 spot in the Class 5A statewide rankings.

Stat of the week: 608

With two weeks of games in the rearview, Boone Grove's Mark Rowland has distanced himself from the competition atop NWI passers. His 608 passing yards this season are 227 more than the next closest Region QB.

He's one of just four quarterbacks in the state averaging greater than 300 passing yards a game thanks in part to the Wolves pass-happy attack.

In Week 2, Rowland diced South Bend Clay with a 29-of-38 performance, throwing for 283 yards and 5 touchdowns passes. He also added 48 rushing yards to his name in the blowout 53-6 win.

Rowland's strong arm has also led to two Wolves topping the Region receiving leaderboards. Corey Noonan sits first in Northwest Indiana with 181 yards while Tyler Torbeson slots just behind him with 175 receiving yards to his name. Each receiver has three touchdown receptions.