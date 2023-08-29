Times Staff
For the 2023 season, the Times of Northwest Indiana will be letting you, the readers, choose the Game of the Week for us to cover. Voting will close Thursday at 3 p.m.
Vote for the Week 3 high school football game the Times should cover this week
For the 2023 season, the Times of Northwest Indiana will be letting you, the readers, choose the Game of the Week for us to cover. Voting will close Thursday at 3 p.m.
You voted:
PHOTOS: Andrean hosts Valparaiso in high school football
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!