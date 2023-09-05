For the 2023 season, the Times of Northwest Indiana will be letting you, the readers, choose the Game of the Week for us to cover. Voting will close Thursday at 3 p.m.
Vote for the Week 4 high school football game the Times should cover this week
FOOTBALL RECAP: Michigan City wins ugly, CP takes down Merrillville and more
Here's a look at what happened around the Region in Week 3 football on Friday night.
Tyler Bush's big game gave Michigan City the ugly win over Chesterton.
Larry Ellison's big game helped give Times No. 1 Crown Point a decisive victory over Times No. 2 Merrillville.
Caiden Verrett carried the Wildcats to a dominant win over Highland Friday night.
In a back-and-forth affair between Morton and Elkhart, Holland Harris threw a 79-yard pick six with 4.8 seconds left to give Elkhart a 48-38 victory.
Chesterton headed to Michigan City for an early-season DAC matchup on Friday.
Follow along for live score updates from around the Region during Week 3 of the high school football season.