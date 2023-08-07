FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Looking at the top returning passers in the Region

JJ Johnson, Jaylen Thomas, Billy Henry, RJ Anglin. That's just a handful of the talented quarterbacks from the area to graduate after the 2022 season.

With plenty of new faces under center, there will be plenty of new faces on the area's top passers list in 2023. To get familiar with who might dazzle through the air this season, take a look at the top returning passers in order of passing yardage last season. ’23

Kolton Foutz, Jr., Calumet Christian

Stats: 161-of-313, 2,183 yards, 21 touchdowns

Foutz was the area's top passer a season ago. This year he'll look to lead the Patriots to an improvement on their 5-5 record from 2022.

Mark Rowland, Jr., Boone Grove

Stats: 174-of-305, 2,064 yards, 25 touchdowns

Spending virtually all of his freshman year as the Wolves starting signal caller appeared to have benefitted Rowland. Now in year three as the Boone Grove starter, look for Rowland to take another leap.

Noah Ehrlich, Sr., Crown Point

Stats: 140-of-249, 1,662 yards, 14 touchdowns

Ehrlich spent last season at Hobart, sharing the backfield with Trey Gibson. This season he'll suit up for the defending Duneland Athletic Conference champs with a plethora of options. Ehrlich could be in store for a breakout season.

Sebastian Boswell, Sr., Chesterton

Stats: 109-of-226, 1,420 yards, 12 touchdowns

Boswell was tasked with replacing Chris Mullen as the Trojans QB last season and did pretty darn well.

Matt Koontz, Sr., Hanover Central

Stats: 78-of-123, 1,258 yards, 19 touchdowns

Koontz's stats are a little misleading. The Wildcats quarterback rarely played in the second half in 2022 as Hanover Central routinely blew teams out. With the Wildcats moving to the Northwest Crossroads Conference, Koontz should see a more complete workload in 2023.

Nick Davenport, Sr., Whiting

Stats: 68-of-123-1,035, four touchdowns

Whiting struggled in the Greater South Shore Conference last year, posting a 1-3 record, but Davenport was a bright spot for the Oilers.

Justin Clark, Sr., Valparaiso

Stats: 75-of-163, 1,034 yards, six touchdowns

Clark's bread and butter is on the ground, but the Vikings' QB showed flashes in 2022 of the passer he could be. Clark engineered Valpo's state-championship-winning touchdown drive that culminated in a touchdown pass with 19 seconds left last fall.

Blake Vanek, Sr., Highland

Stats: 64-of-120, 886 yards, seven touchdowns

Vanek didn't start the year as the Trojans starting quarterback, but by the end of it he'd amassed just short of 900 yards through the air.

Derrick Santiago, Sr., Bowman

Stats: 27-of-92, 755 yards, six touchdowns

Santiago, a two-way star for the Eagles, lead the way on offense. With 755 yards on just 27 completions, Santiago was a big play waiting to happen, averaging 28.0 yards per completion.

Kodie Young, So., Portage

Stats: 51-of-108, 690 yards, four touchdowns

Young only played in six games for Portage in 2022, but he made the most of it. Most notably, the then-freshman gave an undefeated Crown Point team a scare in the sectional opener, leading them at the half. A full season in 2023 should see Young's stats take a big leap.

Name Comp. Att. Yards TDs INTs Kolton Foutz 161 313 2,183 21 28 Mark Rowland 174 305 2,064 25 13 Noah Ehrlich 140 249 1,662 14 10 Sebastian Boswell 109 226 1,420 12 5 Matt Koontz 78 123 1,258 19 5 Nick Davenport 68 123 1,035 4 2 Justin Clark 75 163 1,034 6 6 Blake Vanek 64 120 886 7 7 Derrick Santiago 27 92 755 6 - Kodie Young 51 108 690 4 7