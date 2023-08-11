There's an old adage: a quarterback is only as good as their wide receivers. Northwest Indiana isn't short on talented pass-catchers to power some of the area's high-flying offenses.

With a new season of football almost here, it's about time to learn who to look out for in 2023. Below are the 10 top returning receivers in descending order of yards in 2022. With a few players switching schools and more expected to take on new roles, this season is in store for some gaudy stat lines from this group.

TJ Caldwell, Sr., Hobart

Stats: 47 receptions, 1,249 yards, 16 touchdowns

Caldwell spent last season at Calumet but will suit up for one of the area's most consistent teams in Hobart this fall. The Brickies will be looking for an offensive identity with Trey Gibson graduated and Noah Ehrlich transferred.

Patrick Clacks III, Sr.

Stats: 78 receptions, 1,138 yards, 14 touchdowns

In his run to the state final with Andrean last season, Clacks proved to be a versatile, sure-handed pass-catcher who racked up the reception totals. Clacks is a three-star recruit with interest from Power 5 schools.

Isaiah Kish, Jr., Calumet Christian

Stats: 44 receptions, 544 yards, four touchdowns

Kolton Foutz is the top returning passer in the area and owes that in part to the play of Kish. Kish accounted for just about a quarter Calumet Christian's passing attack last fall.

John Peters, Jr., Merrillville

Stats: 28 receptions, 504 yards, five touchdowns

As just a sophomore last season, Peters grew into a big-play threat for the Pirates. With Merrillville graduating tons of talent on the offensive side of the ball, Peters' role could increase dramatically.

Landen Delich, Sr., Crown Point

Stats: 22 receptions, 504 yards, three touchdowns

Delich had a knack for coming up in big spots for the Bulldogs last season. In 2024 he'll head to Toledo to play college ball, but this fall he'll have one last chance to leave his mark on the Region.

Josh Oglesby, Sr., Boone Grove

Stats: 29 receptions, 499 yards, 10 touchdowns

Oglesby was part of young Wolves squad that should take a step forward this season. Expect Oglesby to take a step as well.

Ollie Kring, Sr., LaPorte

Stats: 37 receptions, 470 yards, three touchdowns

Kring did a little bit of everything for the Slicers in 2022, catching passes, carrying the ball and returning punts and kicks. Injuries led to inconsistency at quarterback last year. With more consistency, Kring could see even more touches in 2023.

Caiden Verrett, Jr., Hanover Central

Stats: 25 receptions, 425 yards, seven touchdowns

Verrett's numbers won't jump off the page, but keep in mind the Wildcats' average margin of victory last year was 35.7 points. That meant Hanover wasn't doing a lot of throwing the ball in the second halves of games — if Verrett and the starters were even still in the game at all.

Javon Lawrence, Jr., Calumet

Stats: 25 receptions, 390 yards, seven touchdowns

Opposite Caldwell, Lawrence was able to put together an impressive sophomore season. With Caldwell transferring, Lawrence is the presumptive favorite to take over the No. 1 receiver moniker for the Warriors.

Jaelin Williams, Jr., Hobart

Stats: 15 receptions, 329 yards, four touchdowns

Williams was another do-it-all option. The then-sophomore posted over 300 yards receiving, 30 yards rushing and 50 yards returning kicks.

Name Rec. Yards TDs TJ Caldwell 47 1,249 16 Patrick Clacks III 78 1,138 14 Isaiah Kish 44 544 4 John Peters 28 525 5 Landen Delich 22 504 3 Josh Oglesby 29 499 10 Ollie Kring 37 470 3 Caiden Verrett 25 425 7 Javon Lawrence 25 390 7 Jaelin Williams 15 329 4

