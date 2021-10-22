Offensive line opens up running lanes in Lowell's sectional win at Highland

HIGHLAND — Joey Heuer knows he's getting the ball and Lowell's senior running back wasted no time finding the end zone.
He saw a flash of green on the first play for Lowell’s offense, and he burst off the right tackle and dashed 86 yards — practically untouched — for a touchdown. Lowell went on to beat Highland 41-7 in a Class 4A Sectional 17 opener.
“It’s one of our power plays,” Heuer said of his first touch. “The guard pulled, sealed the middle linebacker and after it was just one-on-one with me in the safety. All I had to do was make him miss and nothing but green after that.”
Then, late in the half, the Red Devils had ground their way to the Highland 1-yard line with two seconds left.
Quarterback Riley Bank took the snap and darted forward, weaseling his way in for a decisive score that gave Lowell a 27-7 lead at the break.
On a cold, wet night, the Red Devils were able to dominate the Trojans in the trenches, and that made all the difference.
For Heuer, who entered the night averaging 7.3 yards per carry, the conditions hardly mattered. In 14 carries, he racked up 148 yards and three scores, including a 25-yard burst and scoring runs of 1 and 3 yards.
“The offensive line was opening up gaps for me,” Heuer said. “We started doing a little hurry-up offense, we were tiring them down, which opened up the gaps even more. Gotta give credit to the offensive linemen, great playcalling all night and they worked their butts off all night.”
Highland (5-6), which hasn’t beat Lowell since 2002, was attempting to pull a historic upset and potentially finish above .500, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since 2014.
The Trojans answered Heuer’s early run with a scoring drive, with senior quarterback Nick Steele floating a 3-yard pass to Mustapha “Stevie” Salman.
“When you’re in a do-or-die situation, if you want to be a championship team, you’ve got to play like a championship team,” coach Keith Kilmer said. “Highland, they’re good enough that if we let them hang around, we’d have been in a dogfight.”
But Lowell’s offensive line was able to get plenty of traction against the Trojan defensive front, and eventually, the Red Devils strung together strong drives and made them pay.
“It’s always hard,” Highland coach Pete Koulianos said. “Having to say goodbye to a bunch of seniors that worked so hard and did everything we asked of them.”
As for his quarterback, who moved to the position after playing wide receiver, Koulianos had nothing but kind words. Steele finished the night 11-of-19 with 77 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“This year we asked him to take over and play quarterback,” Koulianos said. “He stepped in and had an amazing year, and he’s going to be one of the many that we miss.”
On his first throw of the night, Bank rolled to his left and connected with Ray Ambassi for a 4-yard score, which gave Lowell a 20-7 lead with 6:16 in the second quarter. Bank finished 5-of-7 passing on the night, throwing for 87 yards and one touchdown.
With Lowell in full control with 6:14 to play, backup quarterback Kendall Powers broke loose for a 48-yard touchdown to give the Red Devils their decisive 41-7 edge.
Heuer pointed to a few of his teammates as key reasons behind the Red Devils’ five-game winning streak, which includes a 17-7 victory over Andrean on Oct. 15 that forced a share of the Northwest Crossroads Conference title.
“Josh Moore, my guard and starting outside linebacker, he’s worked his butt off all offseason, and he’s having a great season," Heuer said. "(Fullback and linebacker) Kyle Simmons definitely is showing up a lot this year too, (wide receiver) Sean Lamping’s stepping up a lot more. Everybody’s stepping up, and it’s the perfect time to.”
He added that the Red Devils are as confident as they’ve been all season, although he doesn’t think they’ve peaked yet.
“We’re in the best position we can be,” Heuer said. “The practices have been great, everything’s been great. We’re almost at 100%, but not there yet, and we’re just going to keep on rolling.”
Lowell will host West Side (6-2) next Friday night, and Kilmer expects the Cougars to give them all they can handle.
Strategically, though, it all remains pretty simple as Lowell looks to win its first sectional since 2018.
“Everybody knows (Heuer) is getting the ball,” Kilmer said. “He just accepts it, and for a little guy, he plays big. He’s able to get that second and third extra yard, and then bust it when it’s open. We’re going to ride him as long as we can.”