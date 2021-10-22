Offensive line opens up running lanes in Lowell's sectional win at Highland

HIGHLAND — Joey Heuer knows he's getting the ball and Lowell's senior running back wasted no time finding the end zone.

He saw a flash of green on the first play for Lowell’s offense, and he burst off the right tackle and dashed 86 yards — practically untouched — for a touchdown. Lowell went on to beat Highland 41-7 in a Class 4A Sectional 17 opener.

“It’s one of our power plays,” Heuer said of his first touch. “The guard pulled, sealed the middle linebacker and after it was just one-on-one with me in the safety. All I had to do was make him miss and nothing but green after that.”

Then, late in the half, the Red Devils had ground their way to the Highland 1-yard line with two seconds left.

Quarterback Riley Bank took the snap and darted forward, weaseling his way in for a decisive score that gave Lowell a 27-7 lead at the break.

On a cold, wet night, the Red Devils were able to dominate the Trojans in the trenches, and that made all the difference.