Omarion Hatch leads on and off the field for Michigan City football

MISHAWAKA — Michigan City coach Phil Mason likes what he's seen of Omarion Hatch both on and off the field.
“He’s really emerged as a leader and that’s great for him,” Mason said Friday after Hatch scored three second-half touchdowns in a 48-25 win over Mishawaka for the Class 5A Sectional 10 championship.
“He’s always been a quiet kid," Mason added.
But Hatch's actions speak loud and clear, especially when opposing defenses provide an opening.
“(Teams) work to take different things away from our offense and leave a void,” Mason said. “(Mishawaka) did, leaving Omarion a little bit uncovered.
“It’s tough because he’s so electrifying. He makes things happen with the ball in his hands. We kept on an eye on it from upstairs (in the Steele Stadium press box) and once we saw it, we took advantage of it.”
Hatch had 49 yards rushing and another 61 receiving.
“Our offensive line did a great job,” Hatch. “I’m so proud. I knew they had it in them, too.”
How is it that the Wolves trailed 18-14 at halftime then caught fire in the second half?
“We just kept going no matter what,” Hatch said. “We can be down two touchdowns, we’re never giving up.”
Michigan City gained 159 yards through the air and 58 rushing the first two quarters. In the second half, the Wolves ran the ball more and wound up with 238 rushing and 211 passing yards.
“We saw (Mishawaka) sitting in the box so that just opened up the field,” Hatch said. “So we just started running.”
Does Hatch like running or catching passes more?
“Whatever my coach wants me to do,” he said. “Whatever the coach puts down, that’s what we’re doing.”
Mason credits Hatch — who also is a standout basketball player — for putting his heart and soul into football.
“He’s really bought into our program and just done a great job,” Mason said. “He’s a tremendous young man and we’e super proud of how far he’s come with us. I think he’s a football player (too).
“He’s really embraced it the last six weeks and he’s really come on.”
The Wolves (8-3) ran their winning streak to six games and travel to Valparaiso (10-1) in the regional round on Friday.
During the streak, Michigan City is scoring 43.6 points per game.
The reason, according to Hatch, is confidence.
“We really believed in this group from the get-go,” Mason said. “One of the best things that happened was (Givovani Laurent) accepting the role of being a wide receiver and (Tyler Bush) taking the reins (at quarterback). That’s been huge for us.
“We lost three in a row and those were tough and hard. Any other team that loses three in a row like that is going to pack it in. But these guys stayed together. We got on a roll. We’re playing our best football.”
