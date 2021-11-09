Omarion Hatch leads on and off the field for Michigan City football

Michigan City gained 159 yards through the air and 58 rushing the first two quarters. In the second half, the Wolves ran the ball more and wound up with 238 rushing and 211 passing yards.

“We saw (Mishawaka) sitting in the box so that just opened up the field,” Hatch said. “So we just started running.”

Does Hatch like running or catching passes more?

“Whatever my coach wants me to do,” he said. “Whatever the coach puts down, that’s what we’re doing.”

Mason credits Hatch — who also is a standout basketball player — for putting his heart and soul into football.

“He’s really bought into our program and just done a great job,” Mason said. “He’s a tremendous young man and we’e super proud of how far he’s come with us. I think he’s a football player (too).

“He’s really embraced it the last six weeks and he’s really come on.”

The Wolves (8-3) ran their winning streak to six games and travel to Valparaiso (10-1) in the regional round on Friday.

During the streak, Michigan City is scoring 43.6 points per game.

The reason, according to Hatch, is confidence.