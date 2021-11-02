On his third different position, Andrean's Dh'mari Wright rolls with the punches

EAST CHICAGO — Dh'Mari Wright couldn’t keep from flashing a wide smile as he stepped out of the Andrean locker room after Friday night’s 28-2 win over Rensselaer in the a Class 2A Sectional 33 semifinal.
His teammates were singing gleefully along to Juice WRLD’s hit “Robbery” as they commemorated a hard-earned playoff victory back in the locker room.
Outside, a ferocious downpour that mucked up the entire contest continued. But Wright, who helped the 59ers defense shut out the Bombers' offense didn’t mind.
“I’m really proud of this team, man,” Wright said. “We stepped up. Coach (Chris) Skinner said, 'This reminds me of last year’s team,' and I don’t think that. We want to be better than last year.”
Last year’s squad beat Rensselaer 28-14 to win the sectional before losing 24-21 to Pioneer in the regional final.
Wright, a senior defensive end, has no intention of letting his senior season end before the 59ers (8-3) make a deep playoff run.
“Our senior class, we’ve come together to try to help these younger kids stay focused, stop playing around and don’t make it our last game,” Wright said. “Be loud on the sideline, everything. That’s what we’ve been doing, being focused every week during practice, watching a lot of film. The scout team watches film, too, like they’ve been going out early to help us go do their best.”
In a game where it was impractical to pass, if not nearly impossible, Wright and the 59ers defense shut down the Bombers offense, which ran the ball 50 times.
Wright moved to defensive end after playing outside linebacker in 2020 and as a safety as a freshman and sophomore. He was a disruptive presence in the Bombers backfield on Friday, registering multiple tackles for loss, including two in the second half that helped kill drives.
Stopping the run is a work in progress for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior, who has interest from Carthage and Anderson among others. But Wright was pleased with his effort.
“I’ve still got work to do on the run,” Wright said. “I’ve got to stay low, since I’m so tall. I’ve been working on getting low, that’s my weakness, getting low and being a run stop player.”
Skinner loves the way Wright has embraced the third position change of his career at Andrean.
“Each week, he’s just gotten better and better,” Skinner said. “So if you just watch him from week one to where he’s at now, it’s a completely different player.”
Embracing each challenge thrown Wright’s way, Skinner reflected on the senior’s contributions.
“The way that he keeps growing, and you can kind of see the confidence growing in him, too,” Skinner said. “I’m sure that’s only going to continue after (Friday).”
“He’s really funny actually, but he’s a quiet kid,” he added. “But he’s got like a quiet intensity to him. He works hard, and like I said, the thing that’s been impressive for him is just that he’s learned three different positions in his time at Andrean.”
Even as a leader on the team, Wright keeps no secrets about being a work in progress.
“It’s been a struggle, but I got through it,” Wright said. “These coaches helped me a lot. I’ve put in a lot of work. Moving to D-end, got more weight on me and just getting through it helped me a lot. I like D-end now, that’s my favorite (position) out of all of them now.”
Wright has called on former 59ers defensive end Jayden Lynon for advice this fall, regularly communicating about what it takes to succeed on the outside. He’s totaled 47 tackles so far, and is third on the team with eight tackles for loss.
“Last year, Jayden Lynon, he wasn’t really good (in the regular season), but in the postseason he was really good,” Wright said. “So I’ve been texting him asking him what are the things that helped him do better in postseason. He really helped me, too.”
Since losing 17-7 at Lowell in the regular-season finale on Oct. 15, the 59ers have outscored their first two playoff opponents 72-10. Wright plans on continuing the defensive dominance as the 59ers roll onto face Whiting (5-6) in the sectional final this Friday.
“We always have that loss in the playoffs, so that really motivated us to not lose any more,” Wright said. “That was the turning point. If we lose, it’s over. The Lowell loss really helped us. I’m so glad we lost that one, it really helped us a lot. It helped us seniors focus a lot to not make this one our last game.”