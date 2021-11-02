On his third different position, Andrean's Dh'mari Wright rolls with the punches

“He’s really funny actually, but he’s a quiet kid,” he added. “But he’s got like a quiet intensity to him. He works hard, and like I said, the thing that’s been impressive for him is just that he’s learned three different positions in his time at Andrean.”

Even as a leader on the team, Wright keeps no secrets about being a work in progress.

“It’s been a struggle, but I got through it,” Wright said. “These coaches helped me a lot. I’ve put in a lot of work. Moving to D-end, got more weight on me and just getting through it helped me a lot. I like D-end now, that’s my favorite (position) out of all of them now.”

Wright has called on former 59ers defensive end Jayden Lynon for advice this fall, regularly communicating about what it takes to succeed on the outside. He’s totaled 47 tackles so far, and is third on the team with eight tackles for loss.

“Last year, Jayden Lynon, he wasn’t really good (in the regular season), but in the postseason he was really good,” Wright said. “So I’ve been texting him asking him what are the things that helped him do better in postseason. He really helped me, too.”