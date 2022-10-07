Once a lineman, Marian Catholic's Tyler Lofton now outracing defenders

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Watching Marian Catholic sophomore Tyler Lofton weave and dodge his way through the St. Viator defense for a 74-yard touchdown run last Friday night, you’d think he’d been a running back his whole life.

But that’s not the case.

“I played (on the) line my fifth-grade year,” Lofton said. “Sixth-grade year I developed into a running back.”

Now, there’s not much debate where the 6-foot, 198-pound sophomore fits in for the Spartans. After playing on the lower levels last fall as a freshman, Lofton has emerged as one of the south suburbs’ breakout stars this season.

He had a five-touchdown game against Leo and for the year has 910 yards on 90 carries — averaging 10.1 per rush — with five 100-yard games and 12 touchdowns.

His most recent score came on a call that panned out even better than expected.

“That play, it worked the first time,” Lofton said. “I didn’t know it was going to lead us to a touchdown (the next time).”

But there have been plenty of good outcomes in the run game for Marian between Lofton and dual-threat quarterback Kyle Thomas, who is heading to Northern Illinois as a receiver.

“I love playing with Kyle,” Lofton said.

And first-year Marian coach Nick Lopez likes having Lofton to team with Thomas for that potent 1-2 punch.

“Tyler, he’s a special player,” Lopez said. “He’s explosive, he’s a great kid and he works hard. He wants it.”

On Friday, Lofton contributed in a variety of ways for the Spartans. Besides leading the ground game, he played on defense and special teams. On the former, he sniffed out a screen pass and dropped the receiver for an 8-yard loss. And he had another tackle on special teams. The more action, the better, he said.

“When I was younger I always played both sides so it feels good,” he added.

“We got a little special package (for Thomas on defense),” Lopez said. “We’ve got to put the (best) players on the field to make a play.”

The tackle for loss on the screen pass “shows what a well-rounded football player he is,” Lopez said. “He’s young, he’s still learning the game, he’s fighting.”

Marian is 3-3 with three games left in the regular season and needs two more wins to become playoff-eligible for the first time since 2019. “That was the focus (since) before the season, making it to the playoffs,” Lofton said.

That hasn’t changed, even if his role has from those days when he was lining up elsewhere on the field.