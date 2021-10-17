Overcome with emotion after honoring mother who battles breast cancer, Nate Hilty puts on career performance

VALPARAISO — Nate Hilty fought back tears during the pregame ceremony before Boone Grove’s game against Lake Station on Oct. 8.
It was Nate’s full return after undergoing a surgical procedure after the season opener seven weeks prior. More importantly, it was the Wolves’ breast cancer awareness game, and a defining moment for Nate, whose mother, Melissa Hilty, has been battling the disease.
“My team all got pink roses, and we all gave them to (my mom),” Nate said. “I was the first one, and I gave her a hug. I started tearing up right then and there, right before kickoff. It gave me a lot of motivation to do good in the game.”
Nate gathered himself, locked back in, and seemingly by fate, saw a big opportunity on the game’s opening kickoff.
He lined up near the 20-yard line, and saw the ball fly way over his head, bounce and roll down to the Wolves’ 1-yard line. Rather than letting Lake Station down the ball and drop the Wolves deep to start, Nate snatched it up and glanced upfield.
“I saw a bunch of people swarming me, and I ran through,” he said. “I start swerving through people and then see open daylight, one person ahead of me, and I just took it back.”
That was Boone Grove’s second touchdown of the season, and it sparked the Wolves to their first win, 32-18, in almost a year.
Nate, a regular at wide receiver and safety, exploded for four touchdowns with 146 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards and had two interceptions.
Looking on from the stands, Melissa was full of pride in her son.
“It meant the world to me that he was doing the best he can, and his team helping him,” she said. “It was a very special night to be honored, and it was awesome to have them get their first win, and have him play so spectacular in my honor as well.”
It’s been a difficult year for the Hilty family since Melissa received her diagnosis in April.
“It’s been tough, but knowing that there was a light at the end of the tunnel and that I had a lot of great support from my family and friends, and help from (Nate) and my daughter,” Melissa said. “It’s been challenging, stressful and emotional, of course, at times. Looking back, I know that I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the great support I had from my family and friends.”
Nate’s performance was a testament to his mother and what she means to him. Melissa has been receiving treatment and has progressed recently, getting through chemotherapy and undergoing a successful surgery, with radiation treatments to come soon.
Trying to focus on football and school has been difficult, but Nate has been doing his best to be supportive of his mother and stay on top of his own life.
“It takes a toll, but I just push myself real hard, and I’m getting through it, day by day,” Nate said.
Melissa knew Boone Grove was raising awareness of breast cancer during the game, but she was unaware of the ceremony planned in her honor. After that, and an unforgettable on-field performance from her son, Oct. 8 will go down as a precious memory.
“I was also fighting back tears, being in front of all the fans on both sides,” Melissa said. “It’s been a journey for me. I had my surgery and have been through a lot with the cancer. It was a surprise, what they did for me, and I was honored and very touched by everything they did for me that night.”
Nate said his Boone Grove teammates and coaches are a strong support system, lifting the junior up and making him laugh, even though some days are harder than others.
Melissa pointed to Nate’s successful track season, in which he qualified for regionals in hurdles, as further proof of his resilience.
Having his mom and many family members in attendance served as extra motivation. He put on a performance none of them will forget anytime soon.
“Seeing all of them after the game, saying congrats and that I put on a good show for them, it felt really good,” he said.
Boone Grove's last win was against Whiting on Oct. 16, 2020.
“If you watched the sideline, there wasn’t a kid standing still (on the kickoff),” Boone Grove coach Dan Kukulski said. “Everybody was jumping, and from that point on it just kept going.”
Boone Grove (1-6) lost a big senior class after the 2019 season, and went 3-7 in 2020. According to Kukulski, 29 of the Wolves’ 36 players are underclassmen.
Kukulski was proud of Hilty, and also happy with his team’s resilience after only scoring one touchdown in the opening five games. The breakthrough score came in a 45-7 loss at Griffith on Oct. 1.
“We’ve been telling kids for a long time, it’s a process,” Kukulski said.
Now, late in the year, that buy-in is yielding signs of progress.
Sometimes, it just takes time.
“When we played Griffith we looked at the guys on the field and said, ‘You know what? That entire team will be back next year, and probably 10 of the 11 on the field right now will be back the following year,” Kukulski said.
Hilty made a partial return in the Griffith game, and he said the team could feel it was improving. The real breakthrough was only a week away.
“We all got so much excitement (from Griffith), and our offense started clicking a little better,” he said. “Then defense started clicking a little bit more. It’s all coming through. It’s just a whole process that we’re going through right now.
“When you’re up, and you’re up for the first time, you really see how the kids have progressed in the process,” Kukulski said. “It was a good thing.”
Hilty also will be back next season for his senior year. With signs of progress beginning to show, he hopes the Wolves can take the next step.
“It’s really crazy how all of us are going to be back,” Hilty said. “Now we just have to keep putting in work, getting in the weight room and getting stronger, then we’ll be back and ready next year to come out and get some wins.”
