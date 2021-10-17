Overcome with emotion after honoring mother who battles breast cancer, Nate Hilty puts on career performance

Nate, a regular at wide receiver and safety, exploded for four touchdowns with 146 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards and had two interceptions.

Looking on from the stands, Melissa was full of pride in her son.

“It meant the world to me that he was doing the best he can, and his team helping him,” she said. “It was a very special night to be honored, and it was awesome to have them get their first win, and have him play so spectacular in my honor as well.”

It’s been a difficult year for the Hilty family since Melissa received her diagnosis in April.

“It’s been tough, but knowing that there was a light at the end of the tunnel and that I had a lot of great support from my family and friends, and help from (Nate) and my daughter,” Melissa said. “It’s been challenging, stressful and emotional, of course, at times. Looking back, I know that I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the great support I had from my family and friends.”

Nate’s performance was a testament to his mother and what she means to him. Melissa has been receiving treatment and has progressed recently, getting through chemotherapy and undergoing a successful surgery, with radiation treatments to come soon.