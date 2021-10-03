Patience pays off for TF South sophomore Charles Miles

LANSING — Charles Miles is all about patience.
The TF South sophomore receiver was on varsity as a freshman. But like the rest of the football players in the state he didn't get on the field for the pandemic-delayed season until March.
"It was hard," Miles said. "I kept working, I played seven-on-seven for Midwest BOOM. I kept trying to get better. It was a long wait, but I was ready for the season."
He wasn't a primary option in an offense with a dual-threat quarterback in Isiah Lewis and a productive running back in Ernest Temple.
"It taught me a lot of things," Miles said of South's 4-2 spring. "I wasn't starting, I only got like four receptions. So it taught me to come back hard and train over the offseason."
The effort is paying off. On Friday night, Miles scored his first touchdown of the season on a 42-yard pass from Jacob Urdiales in South's 33-16 win over Oak Forest.
"I was running a post corner (route) and Jacob just threw it up," Miles said. "I went to go get it and made a play."
Miles used all of his 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame to win the jump ball.
Urdiales, meanwhile, used his scrambling ability to buy some time to make the throw.
"I was thinking about running it," Urdiales said. "I (saw) him open, I thought, 'I'll put faith in him.'"
Miles also had a 13-yard catch. That gives him seven receptions for 106 yards for South (5-1, 3-0 South Suburban Blue), which has won five in a row and is playoff-eligible for the fifth consecutive season and the 20th time in 23 years.
Both Urdiales and South coach Bob Padjen expect more of the same from Miles, who is part of a deep receiver group that also includes seniors Willie Roberts and Ethan Pryor as well as junior Brandon Woods.
"He wants to learn," Urdiales said. "He's always at practice with coach Efe (Ovie) and the Jugs (throwing) machine."
"He can be really good," Padjen said. "That one (touchdown) catch he made was very acrobatic.
"He's only a sophomore, (but) we think he's one of the top receivers in the state. People are going to notice that he's got good hands, he's tall and he blocks really well."
That latter attribute is uncommon in a young receiver. But it's not all that surprising, given Miles' work ethic and his football background. Since he started with the sport in third grade, he's played all over the field — including a position that put a premium on blocking: offensive tackle.
"You would never know that Charles is a sophomore," Padjen said. "He plays as (well as) a senior."
Miles appreciates the chance to work with his older teammates to improve his craft.
"I've learned a lot," he said. "Just play dominant. Don't play soft, play hard.
"Since I'm the youngest receiver on the team I had to be up there with the big dogs."
So far, so good in that quest.