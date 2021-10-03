Patience pays off for TF South sophomore Charles Miles

"I was running a post corner (route) and Jacob just threw it up," Miles said. "I went to go get it and made a play."

Miles used all of his 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame to win the jump ball.

Urdiales, meanwhile, used his scrambling ability to buy some time to make the throw.

"I was thinking about running it," Urdiales said. "I (saw) him open, I thought, 'I'll put faith in him.'"

Miles also had a 13-yard catch. That gives him seven receptions for 106 yards for South (5-1, 3-0 South Suburban Blue), which has won five in a row and is playoff-eligible for the fifth consecutive season and the 20th time in 23 years.

Both Urdiales and South coach Bob Padjen expect more of the same from Miles, who is part of a deep receiver group that also includes seniors Willie Roberts and Ethan Pryor as well as junior Brandon Woods.

"He wants to learn," Urdiales said. "He's always at practice with coach Efe (Ovie) and the Jugs (throwing) machine."

"He can be really good," Padjen said. "That one (touchdown) catch he made was very acrobatic.