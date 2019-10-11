PORTAGE — Cooper Jones is known as one of the best defensive players in Northwest Indiana, but that doesn’t mean the Valparaiso junior doesn’t have the ability to impact the game in other ways.
Jones flashed some of his offensive skills long after Times No. 1 Valparaiso had put away Portage in a 46-7 win on Friday night where the Vikings clinched at least a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference championship.
Jones was on the line for the extra point after Valparaiso’s sixth touchdown of the night midway through the third quarter. When Luke Patterson mishandled the snap, Jones sprinted out wide and Patterson connected with the star defensive lineman for a two-point conversion. Jones had to shake off two Portage defenders to dive in the end zone for the successful conversion. Jones hugged any teammate he could find after the play, relishing the opportunity to put points on the board.
“I haven’t caught one since eighth grade,” Jones said. “We have a play that if there is a bad snap, I just run out and try to get open. Luke got the ball to me and I had to score. The defender dove at my legs and I had to shake him off to get in the end zone. It was really awesome.”
Patterson, who already had two touchdown catches under his belt, knew to look for Jones when he mishandled the snap. It’s a play that the Vikings practice with some regularity and while he would’ve rather seen a clean extra point attempt, Patterson was glad to make the conversion.
“If there’s a bad snap, then I yell ‘fire’ and we run this play,” Patterson said. “Cooper is always yelling ‘fire’ in practice trying to get us to throw to him. The snap was low, but we were able to make it work. It was a fun way to end the game.”
The successful conversion led to a running clock and Valparaiso emptied its bench for the rest of the game. The Vikings (8-0, 6-0) continue to control their own path in a quest for a third straight DAC title. Valparaiso can clinch an outright title next week with a win over Lake Central or if Merrillville falls to Chesterton.
“Getting a share of the conference title and being in position to win it outright next week was the driving motion behind our preparation all week,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said.
Jones and Valparaiso’s defense kept Portage (1-7, 0-6) at bay for much of the night, but it was the offense that made the big plays. Tommy Burbee ran for two touchdowns and caught another. The senior finished with 121 all-purpose yards and now sits at 999 rushing yards for the season.
Patterson shined well beyond his passing ability as the senior receiver had five catches for 133 yards, including touchdown catches of 20 and 55 yards in the first half.
“Luke has the ability to go on the outside and beat someone down field and he can play in the slot as well,” Marshall said. “Where Luke really shines is his work ethic and his blocking ability. It’s allowed him to make a big jump up as a senior and he was a pretty good receiver last year.”
Portage scored its lone touchdown late in the second quarter when senior quarterback Zack Warchus connected with Scott Hansen on a 5-yard scoring strike. Warchus led the Indians with 43 rushing yards and 48 passing yards.