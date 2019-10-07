CROWN POINT — Will Pettit may have added a new dimension to Crown Point's offense, once by accident and once on purpose.
The Bulldogs defeated LaPorte 21-10 Friday in the Duneland Athletic Conference behind three touchdown passes by quarterback Will Pettit.
Pettit got a key first down on his team's first touchdown drive — with his feet and not his arm — by taking off and running 16 yards on a broken play.
But the next run from the junior turned out to be the most game-changing.
With Crown Point (4-3, 3-2 DAC) up 14-10, Pettit ran 17 yards. That set up the game-sealing 15-yard TD pass to Ben Uran, making it a two-possession game with just under six minutes left against a team with a predominantly running offense.
"That play was a designed zone read and their linebackers were coming up hard," Pettit said. "Felix (Meeks) and Ben (Uran) opened it up for me with great blocking downfield."
Crown Point coach Kevin Enright praised his quarterback's ever-growing ability to step up in key moments.
"Will made some big steps tonight," Enright said. "He kept some plays and even some drives alive with his feet."
Coming into Friday's game against the Slicers (1-6, 1-4), the area's second-leading passer in terms of yardage had thrown for four touchdowns against a tough schedule, especially in the DAC.
Enright also noted his quarterback's overall progression at the position.
"Every game is a fight and that's the beauty of our league," Enright said. "Will has come a long way and the game is really starting to slow down for him now."
Pettit said that most of his success has come in large part due to the others on offense and that he doesn't feel any pressure when he's out on the football field.
"We really have the dudes to do it with the pass catchers and good blocking up front," he said. "If there's any extra pressure, I'm sure I can go find it.
"But I'm just out here to play football."