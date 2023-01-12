Phil Mason officially hired to lead Griffith football

GRIFFITH — Phil Mason is back in Lake County, in a place he hopes he can wake up the ghosts of a storied past.

The former Michigan City and Andrean football coach was officially approved for the same position by the Griffith school board Thursday night after rumors swirled in the Region football community for weeks.

“Griffith football is special. It always has been. To me, it’s the heartbeat of the Region and that’s what we’re going to make it be,” Mason said. “I’m excited. I can’t wait to get started.”

Mason boasts a career record of 158-93, including 45-32 at Michigan City. He won nine sectional, six regional and two semistate titles over 23 seasons at Clark, Wheeler, Andrean and with the Wolves. He won a state championship with the 59ers in 2013.

“The magnitude of being at a program that’s rich in tradition, that has had success, you have to maintain that success when you’re at Andrean. Going to Michigan City where they hadn’t had great success and they hadn’t developed tradition, you had to pull those kids up and get them to a point where they could compete for a sectional,” Mason said. “Those experiences are worth their weight. As a head coach, you’re learning all the time. If you’re not, you’re not going to be any good at this.”

Michigan City was 2-8 this fall.

“He has a passion about coaching and he really brings out character and integrity in the kids,” Griffith athletic director Neil Dimos said. “You always want someone who’s been there before. They’ve been to the dance, to the important games. Phil’s been there and he can pull us up because he knows what it takes to get there.”

The Panthers haven’t been over .500 since 2018 and last won a postseason trophy in 2008. The program was once a local powerhouse, winning 15 sectional titles between 1981 and 2008. Griffith won a Class 4A state championship in 1997.

Mason talked about that tradition during his introduction. He called it an honor to be taking over the program once run by Region giants Les Thornton, Russ Radtke and Bob Komara.

“When I coached at Andrean and we played here, those weeks of preparation were weeks of preparation for Griffith. That’s what I want Griffith football to be again,” Mason said.

Griffith was 5-6 last season but won its first sectional game in three years. The Panthers graduate almost every skill position player. Mason will start with a young group. A handful of those players were present for his introductory press conference.

He said he’s in the process of putting together a coaching staff. It will likely include both members of his from Michigan City and the current group at Griffith.

“There’s not a lot here to fix other than to get it going, get the enthusiasm, get the work ethic, get the character back into what it always was,” he said.

