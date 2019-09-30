PORTAGE – It might have been Portage’s homecoming on Saturday, but it was Chesterton’s Bryce Pickering that put on his dancing shoes.
Pickering made the complicated look easy on Saturday morning as he had four catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a 26-7 win over the Indians.
The diminutive 5-foot-8 receiver has been making splash plays for Chesterton all season, but it was his two touchdown catches on Saturday that had Pickering drawing comparisons to a NFL superstar.
“I’m no Saquon Barkley, but I think I can be pretty shifty like he is,” Pickering said. “I feel the pressure of (defensive) players around me and I can shift my way around them, just like Saquon.”
While comparisons to arguably the best running back in the NFL are a stretch, Pickering’s style of play, combined with his height, does compare to Philadelphia running back Darren Sproles.
“I like that comparison,” Pickering said with a smile.
Pickering’s first touchdown came midway through the third quarter on Saturday after the Trojans had recovered from a slow start to take a 13-7 lead. Chesterton quarterback Chris Mullen tried to hit Pickering on a crossing pattern over the middle, but a Portage defender deflected the ball in the air. Pickering stayed locked in on the play and caught the deflected pass before turning upfield and scampering into the end zone.
The biggest highlight of the game came on the first play of the fourth quarter when Pickering caught a short pass and broke several tackles on his way to a 22-yard touchdown. Pickering danced throughout two levels of Portage’s defense on his way to the end zone.
“We were looking for a quick hitter, maybe three or four yards,” Pickering said. “I caught the ball, started moving and then I just made some dudes miss.”
Mullen gets a wide smile when he talks about his receiver. Mullen threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns against the Indians, but he was left shaking his head at some of Pickering’s moves on the field.
“I was just trying to throw a quick pass and somehow he ends up in the end zone,” Mullen said. “He makes it easy.”
Pickering’s speed and ability to catch over the middle is the perfect compliment to Chesterton’s deep attack that features Jake Warren, a 6-foot-6 receiver who caught a pair of touchdowns on Saturday.
Chesterton coach Mark Peterson wasn’t surprised at either of Pickering’s touchdowns on Saturday, notating that both plays took an incredible amount of athleticism, which is Pickering’s defining trait.
“Bryce is able to catch the hard ones,” Peterson said. “He’s a great route runner. He has great athleticism and his lateral quickness is outstanding. He can do it all.”