CROWN POINT — It was overtime.
Times No. 2 Merrillville trailed No. 4 Crown Point by three points. The Pirates led by 18 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Quarterback Aahric Whithead was just sacked leaving a third down with goal to go from the 16-yard line.
Receiver Jeremiah Howard turned to Whitehead in the huddle.
“I told my quarterback to just throw it up. I’ll go get it,” Howard said. “Just throw me the ball.”
Whitehead was pressured and tossed it toward Howard in the back of the end zone. The senior wide receiver pulled it down in a crowd of red jerseys.
Merrillville topped Crown Point 27-24.
“Five guys, six guys (from Crown Point), whatever. I was going to get it, regardless,” Howard said. “We needed this game. They beat us last year in sectionals and we had to get our revenge.”
The game opened Duneland Athletic Conference action for both programs.
“Jeremiah’s got great ball skills. He just went up and got it, made a heck of a catch,” Pirates coach Brad Seiss said. “He’s proven that he’s probably the elite receiver in northwest Indiana. He bailed us out.”
Merrillville (3-0, 1-0) lost all momentum in the second half.
Crown Point (1-2, 0-1) drove down the field in the fourth quarter to tie the game. A pair of Ben Uran first-down receptions were the biggest blows. A 6-yard pass from Pettit to Tysen Cazy tied the game at 21-21 with 7:01 left.
The Bulldogs blocked a Merrillville field goal attempt at the end of regulation to force overtime.
“(Howard’s play) is enormous, but only if we learn from it,” Seiss said. “We’ve got to learn that we’ve got to finish games, especially in a rivalry like us and Crown Point. It’s a border war and you have take advantage when you can.”
Pirates safety Anthony Mitchell had two interceptions, including one he returned 47 yards for a touchdown.
Merrillville receiver Armani Glass had the highlight of the night before Howard’s catch. He broke several tackles on a 27-yard touchdown reception that gave Merrillville a 21-3 lead in the third quarter.