The weekend was a whirlwind of emotions for Marian Catholic coach Erick Middleton.
His efforts to return his alma mater to football relevance were rewarded Saturday night with the Spartans' first IHSA playoff bid since 2010.
A few hours later, Middleton was mourning the loss of one of Marian Catholic's most loyal fans: his mother Valerie, who died at 67 after a decade-long battle with cancer. Valerie Middleton was a long-time employee of Marian Catholic for whom the school's indoor and outdoor concession stands were named.
"She fought for a long, hard 10 years," said Erick Middleton, who took some comfort from the knowledge that he was able to deliver the good news about the playoffs.
"My mom opened her eyes and moved a little bit when I told her," he said.
Earlier, the Spartans heard their name called on the IHSA football pairings show. It marked another milestone in Middleton's efforts to revive a program that was one of the state's best under veteran coach Dave Mattio.
"Oh, it was exciting," Middleton said. "You went from Friday night, thinking, 'There's no way I'll get in,' (to being) bombarded with emails and texts (saying), 'You have a shot.'"
The Spartans (5-4) did earn a berth in the northern half of the Class 5A bracket as the 16th seed. They play at 7 p.m. Friday at top-seeded Sterling (9-0).
"I'm so excited for the boys," Middleton said. "They worked hard. ... We know we have a tall, tall, tall challenge going out to Sterling.
"Moving forward, this is the expectation."
After making their last postseason appearance in 2010, the Spartans went 11-61 over the next eight seasons. They were 0-9 or 1-8 in six of those years.
But then Catholic League and East Suburban Catholic Conference merged for football before this season, and the 24 teams were grouped into six four-team divisions. The Spartans won the CCL/ESCC Red with a 3-0 record and at 5-4 have their first winning regular season since 2010. Their 32 playoff points — the number of their opponents' wins — was just enough to earn an at-large berth.
Marian heads into the playoffs looking for big contributions from its top two players: junior running back Tajheem Lawson and senior defensive back Joshua Coats. Lawson has offers from Northern Illinois, Temple and Toledo, and is back at full strength after being "banged up early in the season," according to Middleton. Coates is a three-year starter at strong safety who is versatile enough to fill in at cornerback and outside linebacker as well.
Middleton appreciates his players sticking with the program through the lean years and being rewarded for their dedication.
"They've seen the zero-win, one-win, two-win (seasons)," he said. "That's all they've heard about."
Now, there's more to talk about. "I think the attitude around here in the community — the attitude is shifting."
Rebels on the road
TF South is in the playoffs for the fourth straight season and the 19th time in 22 years. The Rebels (6-3) are the 21st seed in the 7A north bracket and will play at 7 p.m. Friday at 12th-seeded Yorkville (7-2).
Like Marian, South has its featured back healthy at the right time. Senior JaMarrion Gaines has rushed for 772 yards on 83 carries, a 9.3 average, with eight touchdowns.
"He really helps rally the kids," Rebels coach Bob Padjen said. "He's really looked up (to), that gives the offense a definite boost. He's a very good open-field runner."
Another difference maker on offense is junior quarterback Isiah Lewis, who has thrown for 591 yards and 10 TDs while running for 583 yards and eight scores.
The leader of South's defense is linebacker Michael Smith, who has 91 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a sack.
That unit will face one of its bigger challenges of the season in Yorkville, one of four playoff qualifiers from the six-team Southwest Prairie West.
"We've got a tall task," Padjen said. "They move the ball pretty well. ... They've got some weapons, you take one away you've got to pick your poison.
"We have to take away certain things in the passing game, make them do things they don't want to do."