Plenty to celebrate for TF South in Battle of Burnham win

CALUMET CITY — TF South had plenty to celebrate Friday night: holding on to the District 215 traveling trophy, pushing Ernest Temple over the 1,000-yard mark for rushing.

But by the postgame huddle after a 42-8 South Suburban Blue win over TF North in the Battle of Burnham, South's focus already had moved on to next week.

That's when South travels to Lemont for the de facto conference championship game. Lemont, No. 5 in the Associated Press Class 6A rankings, is 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference after a 44-0 win over Tinley Park on Friday. South (6-1, 4-0) has won six straight after a 42-0 opening loss at Chesterton.

South is determined to prove there is less daylight between the teams than six months ago, when Lemont won 49-14 during the pandemic season.

"They're the top dog, they're the real deal," South coach Bob Padjen said. "We've seen them on tape. We're probably five-, six-touchdown underdogs."

But Temple is ready for the challenge.