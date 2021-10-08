Plenty to celebrate for TF South in Battle of Burnham win

CALUMET CITY — TF South had plenty to celebrate Friday night: holding on to the District 215 traveling trophy, pushing Ernest Temple over the 1,000-yard mark for rushing.
But by the postgame huddle after a 42-8 South Suburban Blue win over TF North in the Battle of Burnham, South's focus already had moved on to next week.
That's when South travels to Lemont for the de facto conference championship game. Lemont, No. 5 in the Associated Press Class 6A rankings, is 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference after a 44-0 win over Tinley Park on Friday. South (6-1, 4-0) has won six straight after a 42-0 opening loss at Chesterton.
South is determined to prove there is less daylight between the teams than six months ago, when Lemont won 49-14 during the pandemic season.
"They're the top dog, they're the real deal," South coach Bob Padjen said. "We've seen them on tape. We're probably five-, six-touchdown underdogs."
But Temple is ready for the challenge.
"It's very motivational," said Temple, who ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for another on Friday. "We really need to focus up next week. We can't have a lot of room for mistakes against Lemont. They're a really, really good team."
Right now, South is pretty good too. Running behind a line of right tackle Isaiah Baez-Isom, right guard Kenyon Peoples, center Jalen Cunningham, left guard Karter Thomas and right tackle Cortez Jones, Temple gained 139 yards in 16 carries.
He came into the game needing 97 yards to reach 1,000.
"It was very important to me but it was more important to win as a team." Temple said. "The personal accolades are good, I'm not going to lie. It's a good feeling to put up 1,000 and contribute."
Temple had TD runs of 30 and 14 yards, and caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Urdiales. The senior quarterback also threw scoring passes of 64 yards to Charles Miles and 10 yards to Jerrelle Madison, finishing 5 of 12 for 136 yards.
The rivalry has some meaning for Temple, who went to grade school in Calumet City before moving south for high school. He was classmates with TF North senior running back Michael Hopkins, who ran 24 times for 132 yards and the only TD for the Meteors (1-6, 1-4).
"They out-physicaled us from their offensive perspective," said North coach Tristan Stovall, whose team is down to 26 players and seven linemen because of injuries.