Portage senior Devan Howard helping change program's culture

“We came up short so many times, it was getting frustrating,” Howard said. “But we just kept our heads high. We knew that we were in it, we were driving good. Once we got that first one, it just started flowing from there.”

At the nine-minute mark of the third quarter, Howard scored again on a 23-yard burst for a 13-0 Portage lead.

That call was actually supposed to go to another Portage tailback, Terrell Craft. But Craft had to come out after tweaking his ankle the play before, and Howard answered the call.

“I went in at running back and we just did speed option,” Howard said. “I got the ball, just made a few moves. Great blocks on the perimeter and I just scored.”

He finished the game 106 yards on eight carries, while also hauling in a 14-yard pass.

Coach Terry Chestovich hailed Howard as his offense’s “heartbeat” after the game. For a driven senior who got his team off the starting line, it’s a fitting label.

“Devan’s a warrior out there for us,” Chestovich said. “He’s kind of like the heartbeat of our offense. He’s a wrestler, so he brings that mentality.”