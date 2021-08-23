Portage senior Devan Howard helping change program's culture

HAMMOND — Devan Howard knew that if he maintained a patient, opportunistic approach, he could make his mark.
The Portage running back was determined to lead his team to victory on Friday night at Morton, especially as the two sides slogged their way through a defensive opening half.
By the end of the contest, though, Howard had racked up two touchdowns, asserting himself as Portage won 26-6.
“It means a lot,” Howard said. “We knew senior season, a lot of us on offense at least, we’ve got to make everything count. And this offseason, we’ve had a big culture change here. We’ve just set the tone, meeting our goals, one day at a time, getting better every day.”
Howard said his team had been building toward Friday night ever since finishing 3-7 last season.
Howard helped Portage take the first step toward a statement win when he broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown with 7:31 to go in the second quarter to break a scoreless tie. He credited a pair of blocks for opening up a hole in the defense.
“We had great blocks by Colton Wilkie and Jordi Rodriguez, opened up a hole,” Howard said. “I made a cut, and I saw nothing but green grass and a touchdown.”
Howard’s decisive cuts helped Portage’s offense find its groove and erase the memory of two early turnovers on downs.
“We came up short so many times, it was getting frustrating,” Howard said. “But we just kept our heads high. We knew that we were in it, we were driving good. Once we got that first one, it just started flowing from there.”
At the nine-minute mark of the third quarter, Howard scored again on a 23-yard burst for a 13-0 Portage lead.
That call was actually supposed to go to another Portage tailback, Terrell Craft. But Craft had to come out after tweaking his ankle the play before, and Howard answered the call.
“I went in at running back and we just did speed option,” Howard said. “I got the ball, just made a few moves. Great blocks on the perimeter and I just scored.”
He finished the game 106 yards on eight carries, while also hauling in a 14-yard pass.
Coach Terry Chestovich hailed Howard as his offense’s “heartbeat” after the game. For a driven senior who got his team off the starting line, it’s a fitting label.
“Devan’s a warrior out there for us,” Chestovich said. “He’s kind of like the heartbeat of our offense. He’s a wrestler, so he brings that mentality.”
As a defensive mind, Chestovich has tried — and failed — to get Howard on his preferred side of the ball. But he understands his athlete’s desire to play on the offense, and respects it.
“I tried to steal him to be a defensive player for a long time because that’s what his mentality is like, but he wants to be on the offense and he does a heck of a job over there,” Chestovich said. “He’s a great kid. He’s one of the leaders we have in our leadership group, and he does the things we’re trying to portray what Portage football is all about now. Kids like him make it easy.”
Before Friday night, Howard made a mental note of Portage’s No. 80 MaxPreps preseason ranking. That simply wasn’t going to cut it for his senior season.
“We were only expected to win by one, and this just proves how hard we’ve been working in the offseason,” Howard said. “We’ve got a lot to prove.”
