Portage senior honored by NFL with award

Mey-Sin Hollowell thought he was going to be in trouble when he got a call to report to the office last week.
The Portage senior was late to school, so when coach Terry Chestovich told him to come by before practice, Hollowell sat in nervous anticipation for the rest of the day.
Nerves turned to elation when Hollowell found out he was selected by the National Football League to be the recipient of the NFL Way to Play award. Hollowell received a special distinction from the NFL as well as a segment on the NFL Network while Portage will receive a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football.
“It really means a lot to me,” Hollowell said. “I was supposed to work (on Saturday) when they showed it. I watched it in my room and I’ve probably watched it five or six times.”
The NFL Way to Play was created to promote proper playing technique and the award is voted on each week by a handful of NFL representatives, including Troy Vincent and Jon Runyan. The NFL picked Hollowell based on a block he delivered on Jakar Gordon’s 80-yard touchdown run against Valparaiso on Oct. 9.
“I just wanted my running back to score,” Hollowell said. “I just wanted to make the right block.”
Chestovich beamed as he told Hollowell the news and the coach could barely contain his emotion when he talked about what the honor meant.
“It’s really awesome for Mey-Sin to be recognized for this,” Chestovich said. “I’m so proud of him for everything he’s done this year. We were lucky to be one of the few programs to play all nine games this year and I’m proud of Mey-Sin and the seniors for all the work they’ve put in.”
Calumet coach Rick Good feels like he and his team are back in a groove after missing the first six weeks of the season due to COVID-19 precautions. After a season-opening loss to Gibson Southern, the Warriors have won three straight games, setting up a Class 3A sectional rematch against Knox. Calumet fell to Knox 19-12 in overtime last season.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say that our guys were excited for the opportunity to play Knox again,” Good said. “We’ve been working for the better part of 365 days to put ourselves in this position again.”
Good knows that tomorrow is promised to no one in the postseason, even if a team is victorious. With COVID-19 cases spiking and teams having to withdraw from the tournament, Good is just eager to get back on the field one more time.
“We’re trying to make it all about football for one Friday night,” Good said. “Our guys are very focused on what could be their last game, win, lose or draw. We only have one chance to make this impression, so we’re making it all about football.”
Bittersweet victory
River Forest coach Joe O’Connell was happy to advance in the postseason, but the coach would’ve rather done so on the field. When Clark informed River Forest it was bowing out of the tournament last Thursday, the Ingots advanced to a sectional semifinal date with Hanover Central.
“It was disappointing, but we’ve moved on,” O’Connell said. “You’re getting to the end of the season and the seniors are counting down these last games and chances to play. We had a really good week of practice and we were looking to build on that and carry it through to the next week. You lose a little bit of momentum.”
The Ingots (6-3) will take on Hanover Central, a rematch of Week 4 when the Wildcats won 49-14.
“I had my kids turn around and look at the scoreboard after that game,” O’Connell said. “I wanted them to remember that score very vividly. We said that everything we do from here on out is to avenge that score. We didn’t feel good about it.”
“If you would’ve told me the first week of June that we were going to be playing the first round of sectionals, I wouldn’t have believed you."
Highland found out hours before kickoff they would be without a key player, so the Trojans scrapped their game plan.
“We know that we’ve got to get some things solved in order to make a run if we want to make one.”
“We knew we were the better team coming in here, so we just had to come in here and get our job done and get the win.”
