Portage senior honored by NFL with award

“It’s really awesome for Mey-Sin to be recognized for this,” Chestovich said. “I’m so proud of him for everything he’s done this year. We were lucky to be one of the few programs to play all nine games this year and I’m proud of Mey-Sin and the seniors for all the work they’ve put in.”

Back to Football

Calumet coach Rick Good feels like he and his team are back in a groove after missing the first six weeks of the season due to COVID-19 precautions. After a season-opening loss to Gibson Southern, the Warriors have won three straight games, setting up a Class 3A sectional rematch against Knox. Calumet fell to Knox 19-12 in overtime last season.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say that our guys were excited for the opportunity to play Knox again,” Good said. “We’ve been working for the better part of 365 days to put ourselves in this position again.”

Good knows that tomorrow is promised to no one in the postseason, even if a team is victorious. With COVID-19 cases spiking and teams having to withdraw from the tournament, Good is just eager to get back on the field one more time.