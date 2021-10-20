Portage shuffles personnel, finishes regular season on high note

“Munster is probably as happy with the draw as we are,” Hudak said. “It’s a winnable game either way, and one of us is going to be playing for a sectional title.”

Junior wideout Jordan Woods had a memorable evening for Hammond, racking up 148 yards and three touchdowns on six catches from quarterback Anthony Huber.

Huber, a senior, completed 13 of 23 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions.

“(Huber) is doing a great job of getting the ball moving around to different receivers and stuff," Hudak said. "But Jordan Woods is a heck of a player and we get the ball to him as much as we can.”

Hudak moved linebacker Jeremiah Ruth back to safety, which made it a bit easier to play both ways, and the move paid off with a pick-six in the win. Ruth also had three catches for 32 yards and a score.

“He’s a big-time playmaker,” Hudak said. “And Danny Reeves is the same way, he’s our tight end and our outside linebacker. He’s going both ways and making plays on both sides of the ball.”

Guevara sparks South Central

Power and counter runs to Tony Guevara have been the life force of South Central’s winning campaign in the Greater South Shore’s North division