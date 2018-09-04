LOWELL — Mother Nature wreaked havoc all weekend long, postponing football games all over Northwest Indiana.
Morton and Lowell had their game moved to Saturday morning after Friday night's game was called at 8:36 p.m. due to several lightning delays.
The postponement didn't seem to affect the Red Devils or junior backup QB John Alessia III.
Alessia ran for 85 yards on just 10 carries in Lowell's 38-0 win over the Governors.
Alessia was playing because starting quarterback Ethan Igras, a senior, was injured in Week 1 against Crown Point. Alessia will be Lowell's quarterback "for the foreseeable future," according to Red Devils coach Keith Kilmer.
Week 2 didn't go quite as well for Alessia. He finished 7 of 15 for 57 passing yards against Portage to go along with 15 carries for -2 yards with an interception and a fumble in his team's 7-3 loss.
"Your head kind of spins a little bit. I was nervous," Alessia said of first going in at the high-profile position.
The Lowell coaching staff took a different approach after Week 2's outing while preparing for a speedy Morton defense.
"When your offense is designed around your quarterback being effective, you have to change some things if he goes out," Kilmer said. "We limited some things, but there were some opportunities for him and he pulled the plug of fear to loosen up."
Even though he didn't complete a pass in four attempts, Alessia played well and ran for a 45-yard touchdown with 5:59 left in the third quarter on a third-and-16.
"It was a 100 percent turnaround from last week," Kilmer said. "He felt much more comfortable with the plays and while it's a position he may not wanna play, he'll be there for the foreseeable future."
Perhaps the biggest indicator that Alessia is becoming more accustomed playing under center was a play he made to set up senior RB Tyler Wildman's 41-yard TD run in the first half.
After rolling to his right, Alessia broke a couple tackles and avoided a sack for what would have been a substantial loss and turned it into a 3-yard gain.
"My O-line dominated and they made the game slow down for me. Morton was bringing at least seven on every play, but the line took care of it," Alessia said. "My teammates and coaches have given me great support and especially Ethan (Igras), because he knows what to look for and he'll tell me things I should be doing."
Igras, who helped Lowell reach the 2017 Class 4A state finals, is limited to just playing safety on defense.
"Whatever the team needs from me, I'll do it," Alessia said.