Big picture: It was what Lowell coach Keith Kilmer often preaches at halftime — “getting back to Lowell football.” The game was knotted at 7 at the half, but Lowell marched all the way to the Crown Point 5-yard line on the first drive of the second half to set up a 28-yard field goal by Nathan Gard. And just like that Lowell had a 10-7 lead with 8:05 left in the third quarter. Lowell played solid defense all game long and earned a 17-7 win Friday in Crown Point. Lowell held Crown Point to -3 yards rushing and withstood the Bulldogs' passing attack. Lowell senior Tyler Wildman rushed 75 yards on 22 carries.
Turning point: Lowell was protecting a 10-7 lead and forced a Crown Point punt late in the third quarter. John Alessia III, a junior, fielded the punt over his shoulder with his back to the kicking team. He made his way over to the right sideline, picking up blockers along the way. He cut back inside at the 25-yard line and raced untouched into the end zone. The electrifying 52-yard punt return gave Lowell a 17-7 advantage with just 58 seconds left in the quarter.
Crown Point player of the game: Sophomore quarterback Will Pettit kept the Bulldogs in the game. He was harassed by the Lowell front seven all game, but completed 15 of 27 passes for 118 yards
Lowell player of the game: Senior quarterback Ethan Igras overcame two turnovers to help will the Red Devils to their second straight win in the state's oldest continuous rivalry. Igras completed 9 of 12 passes for 104 yards. He rushed for 19 yards in a drive late in the fourth quarter that milked the clock.
Quote: “It looked a little different, but it was still run the ball, work the clock and play good defense, and that’s what we try to do,” Kilmer said of getting back to playing Lowell football in the second half.
Beyond the box score: New Lowell defensive coordinator T.J. Lukasik played for the Red Devils from 2005-07. His unit held C.P. to just 115 yards. Michael Langen had two sacks. "It was his first game," Kilmer said. "He and his staff did a great job. They did a great job teaching. My biggest fear was the game going to be too fast for them early. Just listening to them on the headset, they were calm, they worked together."
Up next: Portage (0-1) at Lowell (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday; Crown Point (0-1) at Highland, 7 p.m. Friday