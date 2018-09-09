WHITING — Whiting senior wide receiver-punt returner Nino Barbosa said he would like to play college football. The 5-foot-8, 145-pound speedster hasn’t heard from many schools yet, but it's possible he'll receive more attention from college coaches after Friday night’s explosive performance.
“I hope so, I hope so,” said Barbosa, who scored three touchdowns.
All Barbosa did was return punts of 67 and 47 yards for touchdowns, catch three passes for 29 yards, including a touchdown, and intercept a pass inside the 5-yard line to thwart a Wheeler scoring chance in Whiting’s 44-7 thumping of the Bearcats in a Greater South Shore Conference game at Ray P. Gallivan Field.
Whiting coach Jeff Cain, in his 25th year as coach of the Oilers, said Barbosa, who also booted 4 PATs, brings a lot to the team.
“He’s a kicking and return guy,” Cain said. “He plays quarterback, he plays running back, he plays the wing, he’s the wideout at times and we move him around. He plays a couple different positions on defense also.
“It’s fun. The kid has a ton of talent, and he’s living up to his potential right now.”
Barbosa also is part of the vaunted rushing attack for the Oilers (4-0) that is part wing-T, part triple option and part wildcat. Eight running backs touched the ball against Wheeler, three getting in on direct snaps, including seniors Tom Davenport and Christian Carroll and junior Steven Connelly.
“Put the ball in and score, follow our blocks and get the win,” said Connelly, who took a majority of the quarterback snaps.
“We call it ‘Bearcat,” said Connelly of the direct snap package that looks like football in a toll booth with its tight formation and the ball distributed to a number of backs. “As long as we get a W, that’s all we care about. We don’t really care about stats or anything. We just care about working as a team and go to our final goal — go to state.”
It helps that guys like Barbosa have been playing the game a long time. Barbosa said he started playing football when he was 5.
“My grandpa got me into it,” he said. “I played for Highland Pop Warner when I was younger.”
Barbosa’s work just might take him to the next level, too, and provide an opportunity to give back to the community.
“I want to go to college and study criminal justice,” he said