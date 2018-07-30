Bishop Noll football coach Wayne Racine talked with one of his players over the weekend and the player asked, "Coach are we going to have enough kids?"
Racine, in his second year at Noll, said, "Say, your prayers."
On Monday at the first day of practice only 16 players arrived, which caused the administration to announce in the afternoon that Noll will not play varsity football this year or next. The school hopes to kick-start a program that won the 1989 Class 3A state championship.
"In some ways it was a good day," Racine said. "In other ways it is a nightmare, especially for our seniors. But we've been struggling with numbers the last few years and we realized we needed to hit the restart button."
Racine said he will try to put together a junior varsity schedule for his team and the coaches and players will try to recruit additional players.
Last season, Noll had to forfeit its Week 8 game against Whiting because only 13 players were available to play on that night due to a rash of injuries.
Noll started playing football in 1942 when the school was called Hammond Central Catholic, and was a football power in the Region in the 1950s, '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s. The wins and numbers started to fall after Jerry Vlasic resigned in 1996.
Because of this decision, several schools in the Greater South Shore Conference will be looking to fill a hole in the 2018 season, with Hanover Central having the most work to do in the shortest time.
First-year Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said he didn't find out about Noll's decision until after Monday's practice. Hanover Central was schedule to play at Noll on Aug. 17.
"Our options are extremely limited because everyone had a game Week 1," Parker said. "We're in a holding pattern right now."
Parker said there are a couple of possibilities his school will look into Tuesday.
In a press release sent out by Noll principal Lorenza Jara Pastrick, she said the safety of her student-athletes was the biggest reason this move was made.
“At the conclusion of the 2017-18 school year, we were optimistic about our program’s numbers for this fall,” Pastrick said in the release. “This summer, we have been monitoring those numbers daily throughout conditioning to assure ourselves we would have enough experienced players to participate safely in a varsity season.
“Unfortunately, due to low numbers of upperclassmen on the first official day of practice today, we feel we cannot fully commit to competing at the varsity level right now. It is our hope and sincere goal to take this season and next season to rebuild our program from the bottom up in hopes to reignite our football program and bring it back to its past competitive level. We feel it would not be prudent or responsible to subject our young and inexperienced players to the rigors of varsity football at this time.”
She and Racine felt awful about the situation this puts the fellow GSSC schools in. But there wasn't much of a choice after Monday's turnout.
"We will be back," Racine said. "We have to teach kids how to win here at Noll and that hasn't happened in a long time, not because of poor coaching. We just have to hit the pause button and start over."
Only five returning starters were at Monday's practice.
"The kids at practice were excited," Racine said. "But I think they knew in the back of their heads this was coming. They were looking around and counting heads. But they had a great attitude. We had a great practice. I'm really proud of the way they've handled this, with dignity and class.
"The only alternative was to cancel football forever and that wouldn't have been good."