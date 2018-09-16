Vann had 38 total carries in the previous four games for Boone Grove (4-1, 2-1), and he was hoping to break out in a marquee matchup with Whiting before Mother Nature ruined those plans and cut that game short Sept. 1.
“He’s our workhorse, obviously,” Boone Grove coach Dan Kukulski said. “He wanted this opportunity, and we told him if you run well with the ball, you’ll keep it, and he ran with it and kept it. He kept hungry. A running back like that, when they’re hungry and doing what they need to do, you keep giving them the rock.”
Vann mixed power running with quick second-level moves to break a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that turned a 7-6 lead into 14-6. With Hanover Central seizing all the momentum and cutting the lead to 28-26 in the fourth quarter, Vann found the end zone from 8 yards out and later 16 yards out for a pair of game-clinching scores in the final 6:10.
“I love competitive games,” Vann said. “They are the best. I’d rather win by seven than win by 30.”
It should surprise no one that Vann is a burner in the open field. He runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
Last spring he won Porter County Conference titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and aided Boone Grove wins in the 400 and 1,600 relays. He then won Rensselaer Sectional titles in the 100, 200 and 1,600 relay.
Vann played sparingly as a freshman and was not featured much last season as a sophomore. Now he’s developed the grit to run between the tackles and of course get downhill fast once he’s in the clear or on the sideline.
“People usually don’t see me as a power back, but I went to work tonight and relied on the line,” Vann said after Friday's game.
Vann had a slight scare on defense as he went down following a deep ball, causing a stoppage in the game. He was back within the same drive, trying to defend Hanover Central’s high-flying aerial attack.
“He’s a hell of an athlete and a great kid who leads our team,” Kukulski said. “... He’s really turned the corner as a junior. The future’s nothing but bright for him.”
An experienced offensive line and bunched backfield help Vann find the edge with most would-be tacklers occupied.
Another reason Vann excels is senior backfield mate Monsoor Adisa, who keeps defenses honest with his ever-present threat to bust through for big yards. Adisa scored twice in the first half Friday and finished with 63 yards on nine carries.
“They can either key on me or Brae’ton, so in the first half they were keying on him and I went to work, and in the second half they were looking at me, so he went to work,” Adisa said. “Big thanks to the offensive line for making the holes. Really we’re just the running backs.”
