GARY — Calumet's football team went to bed Friday night knowing it had three more quarters to redeem itself against South Central.
Such reprieves are huge in sports.
The visiting Satellites sprang to a 14-0 first quarter lead before lightning-filled the night sky, forcing the Greater South Shore Conference game to be called and continued at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Senior quarterback Kyle Schmack had his way early against the Warriors, completing 5 of 6 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in the opening period.
"It's probably our weak spot on defense," coach Rick Good said of Calumet's pass defense. "We knew we had to be ready. I thought we were, but we were a bit surprised.
"(Schmack) is real accurate. He's got a lot of poise."
Calumet's last winning season was 2014 (9-3) with Ivan Zimmer and that team started 6-0. The current Warriors (2-0) have the luxury of playing their first four games at home this season.
"We're going to come back strong (Saturday)," said sophomore quarterback Mark Flores. "We talked afterward about what we have to do. We got to cut down on our penalties and work harder on defense.
"Defense will be the key to this game."
Calumet had three penalties for 25 yards in just the opening quarter, erasing some big gains.
"We did drive the ball a couple of times but those penalties ... a lot of mental mistakes," Good said. "Our guys were kinda cloudy on defense.
"We got seven or eight series to even it up. If it's good enough for the Cubs, why not us?"
Good was referring to Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Mets in a continuation of Tuesday night's rain delay in the bottom of the 10th inning.
There was no panic or self doubt as Calumet's players left the deserted stadium Friday night.
"We've got 15 seniors who've played 32, 33 games and their leadership is something we count on," Good said. "We caught a break (with the lightning). It's a nice way to re-start."