Big picture: Chesterton used a 21-point second quarter to run away from Munster and earn a 31-0 road win Friday night. The Trojans scored three times in the last 5:22 of the first half on their way to their first win of the year. Trojans junior quarterback Jacob Coslet threw three touchdown passes in the game, including two to junior Bryce Pickering. "Cos did a nice job spreading the ball out and (Friday) we were not predictable offensively like we were in the past," Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said. Pickering added the final of his three touchdowns on a 56-yard run in which he went untouched into the end zone. It was the final touchdown of the game. Senior kicker Chris VanEekeren added a 32-yard field goal along with four PATs. Munster got 37 yard rushing from senior running back Trevor Maul.
Turning point: After going up 7-0 with 5:22 left in the second quarter, Chesterton recovered the ensuing onside kick and scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Coslet to Pickering.
Chesterton player of the game: Pickering - He finished with three touchdowns, including a 56-yard run.
Munster player of the game: Junior linebacker Michael Dywan - He ended the game with 11 tackles.
Quote: "It was good to get one like this, especially after last week," said Peterson, referencing a 10-9 loss at home to Hobart. "The O-line play was a focal point all week and it was an execution night for us and hopefully we'll be able to do this in the DAC."
Beyond the box score: Chesterton has now won seven of the last eight games versus Munster, including four in a row. "Our communities reflect each other so well because we both have highly academic kids and year after year we know what we're both going to do, but we have developed some confidence over the last couple years," Peterson said.
Up next: Michigan City at Chesterton (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday; Munster (0-2) at E.C. Central (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday