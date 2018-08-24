Big picture: In high school football, you need a diversified offense once the weather gets nasty so coach Kevin Enright had quite a to-do list in replacing the 11 starters he lost to graduation. Luckily, senior running backs Scott Mills and Christian Berry have answered the call. "It's nice having (Berry) around," Mills said. "He's a real good teammate. We're kinda the same player — we're both fast. We play with a lot of heart, and we're going hard the whole time."
Turning point: Junior wide receiver Tysen Cazy's 33-yard touchdown reception from sophomore quarterback Will Pettit early in the second quarter gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Crown Point player of the game: Running back Scott Mills had 21 carries for 92 yards and Christian Berry added 13 rushes for 85 yards and a TD.
Highland player of the game: Senior wide receiver/linebacker Trent Slaven had five receptions for 75 yards and eight tackles.
Quote: "We've just got to challenge our kids. Don't stop fighting and see what happens," said first-year Highland coach Pete Koulianos.
Beyond the box score: On the surface, this seemed like a terrible mismatc since Highland has had only two winning seasons since 2001 and Crown Point has only had six losing seasons since 2000. But the Trojans hung tough. "It helps us to open up. It makes us more diverse," CP coach Kevin Enright said of his talented running game that overcame five fumbles, two of which were lost. "With the youth and inexperience on that (offensive) side of the ball, we've got to grind. Highland is a really gritty group and if they continue to grind, they'll be fine, too."
Up next: Crown Point at Merrillville, Friday, 7 p.m.; Highland at Clark, Friday 7 p.m.