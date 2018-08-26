MUNSTER — High school football players often play through nagging injuries and some even are on the field with injuries that are a bit more serious.
Chesterton senior Riley Wologo is one such player who isn't slowed by injuries.
"I'll throw my body away for this team in order to win," Wologo said. "I don't really care as long as I get to play another week with my team."
Wologo is playing with a couple of injuries that could be detrimental to his performance along the offensive line.
"I pulled my hamstring at the end of the summer and I'm also playing with a broken finger (on my left hand)," the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Wologo said.
Playing through the pain is worth it for the four-year starter, who has just one goal in mind for this year.
"We just want more of a future," Wologo said. "I'm not gonna want to come off the field after my last high school game, so the longer we're out there the better."
Chesterton (1-1) scored three touchdowns in the final six minutes of the second quarter Friday, which propelled the Trojans to a 31-0 victory at Munster.
On their final score of the first half, the Trojans executed a picture perfect drive that went 78 yards on six plays in just 45 seconds. It ended with a 5-yard pass from junior quarterback Jacob Coslet to classmate Bryce Pickering.
Pickering would be heard from again. He scored his third touchdown of the night on a 56-yard run early in the third quarter and the speedy wideout was virtually untouched on the play.
Wologo was one of the players who sprung Pickering free.
"Riley blocked two guys on the play," Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said. "It doesn't happen too often where guys start for four years in a program, but Riley has been a mainstay on this team."
Pickering praised Wologo and his fellow offensive linemen after he caught three passes for 36 yards and ran the ball twice for 62 yards.
"Our O-line is amazing. They did their job (Friday) and they do it every week," Pickering said. "We usually only get holes like that during our walk-throughs at practice. That’s how it’s supposed to be. The offensive line did its job perfectly."
Wologo credits the team from three years ago for turning him into the player and person he is today.
"I was being groomed to take over at right guard and (then senior) Derrick Hardin really helped me out," Wologo said. "That 2015 team taught me everything on how to be a man. We're all brothers out here."