Big picture: Valparaiso's defense delivered a dominating performance on Friday night, scoring two touchdowns and holding Chesterton to 28 yards of total offense in a 23-0 win over the rival Trojans in Valparaiso. Reece Crossin had a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter and Cooper Jones scooped up a fumble for a 17-yard touchdown return to cap off the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Turning point: Crossin's interception return with 7:23 left in the first quarter began a nightmare sequence for the Trojans. Chesterton quarterback Jacob Coslet left with an arm injury two plays later and the Trojans failed to capitalize on having three straight possessions start in Valparaiso territory.
Chesterton player of the game: Senior backup quarterback Corey Boren - He came in for the injured Coslet and ran eight times for 32 yards.
Valparaiso player of the game: Crossin - He had two interceptions and added 16 rushing yards, including a one-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
Quote: "This is some of the best defensive football I've ever seen," Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said.
Beyond the box score: Valparaiso had two touchdowns and an interception wiped out because of penalties. Jesse Harper had a 26-yard rushing touchdown called back because of a hold and CJ Opperman's 15-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Osorio was negated because of a block in the back.
Up next: Valparaiso (3-2, 3-0 DAC) vs. Crown Point (2-3, 1-2), Friday, 7 p.m; Chesterton (1-4, 0-3) vs. Portage (3-2, 2-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
This is what beating your rivals sounds like. @CrossinReece leads the celebration. #NWIHSSports pic.twitter.com/xTiVaLcxuf— Paul Oren (@NWIOren) September 15, 2018