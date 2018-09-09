HAMMOND — Sure, having a brother in the same huddle can get dicey at some points for Morton football players Kashon and Credell Prather, but they share the same objective — get the win.
And that's exactly what the Governors did Friday, beating Munster 25-13 and rebounding after a 38-0 loss to Lowell the previous week.
Credell Prather, the junior starting quarterback, didn't have his best game, finishing 7 of 17 for 129 yards and three interceptions.
But 72 of those yards and three of those completions went to older brother Kashon Prather, a senior wide receiver.
"I'm more of a vocal type and sometimes I gotta check myself or coach has to check me," Kashon Prather said. "I just take pride in what I do and try the best I can to stay positive."
While it wasn't the best showing for either team offensively — Munster (1-3) fumbled the ball nine times and lost four of them, plus the Mustangs were intercepted once — Morton (2-2) made a couple more plays at important times in the game.
After Munster stopped Morton on a goal-line stand and then recorded an interception on back-to-back Governors drives, Morton got on the board with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Credell to Kashon Prather in which the elder Prather jumped and caught the ball at its highest point for the score. However, there was some confusion as to whether or not Kashon Prather came down with the ball.
"I caught it with my left hand and fell to the ground," Kashon Prather said. "We were tussling and the refs were confused at first, but one of them came over and awarded me the TD."
It put the Governors up 7-0 after the kick with 1:53 to play before halftime.
"We knew what we were up against going into this game and going into the season," Morton coach Sean Kinsey said. "We knew Munster had a good defense and we made some mistakes, but we did some good things at crucial points."
The Prather brothers are close. If one experiences success, they both do. If one goes through hardship, they both do.
"If Credell's out past curfew, I'm out past curfew. If he's in trouble, I'm in trouble," Kashon Prather said. "We were always taught to have each other's backs."
Kinsey puts Kashon Prather up there with any receiver in Northwest Indiana and knows that if his offense is going to sustain any sort of success, Kashon Prather will have a large say in that.
"He's being recruited by U of Indy, Grand Valley State, and a couple more schools like that, so I'd say that's pretty good for the Region," Kinsey said. "He's definitely a force and with his experience and talent, this offense will have lots of growth."