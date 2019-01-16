Gavit has launched a search for its new head football coach after relieving Robert Robinson of his duties.
Athletic director Doug Friend confirmed he informed Robinson shortly before Gavit's winter break that he would accept applications for the position from other candidates. Although Friend said he encouraged Robinson to re-apply, Robinson wrote in a message to The Times that Friend told him he “wanted to go in a different direction.”
Gavit did not announce the change publicly.
Gavit posted a 29-51 record in eight seasons under Robinson. The Gladiators finished 4-6 in 2018 and second place in the Great Lakes Athletic Conference with a 4-1 league mark. Prior to Gavit, Robinson coached Hammond to a 22-11 record from 2007-09.
“We just decided to open up the position to see what’s going on out there,” Friend said. “Coach Robinson’s a great guy, he’s a great football (mind), he’s a great man.”
Robinson wrote that he was “blindsided” by the decision and hopes to continue coaching at another school.
Friend, in his fourth year as athletic director, said Gavit will accept applications from internal staff before opening the position to other School City of Hammond employees after Friday. After another week, Friend said he plans to post the opening on IHSAA.com. Gavit will accept applications until roughly Feb. 1, according to Friend, before starting interviews the week of Feb. 11.
While Friend said he hopes to hire a candidate with previous head coaching experience, that isn’t required. He also said applicants’ abilities to teach at Gavit would be a factor and that multiple interested candidates had reached out.
Friend said he’s in the process of forming a search committee and that he hopes to involve former Gavit head coaches Rob Hanson and Marty Jamrose plus current Gavit administrator Mike Carey in his search committee.
“It’s still kind of early,” Friend said. “Yeah, we’d like to get someone named, but we’re not in an urgent mode like we would be if this happened in the summer.”
Friend said he hopes to strengthen ties with former athletes across all sports and re-engage the school’s overall alumni base. Gavit has the second largest enrollment among Hammond schools, according to the IHSAA, and Friend said he wants to involve the local community more.
“Gavit has a lot of tradition,” Friend said. “Gavit football has been very strong in the past, and not just football, but in all sports. I would like to bring that back.”