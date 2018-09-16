ST. JOHN — LaPorte coaches eased Dylan Gray into things during his first few games back from a torn shoulder labrum suffered during summer camp.
He played about ten snaps against Valparaiso in Week 3. He had eight carries for 33 yards and a touchdown against Chesterton in Week 4.
Against Lake Central on Friday, the training wheels came off and the junior running back rushed 16 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-13 victory.
“It felt great,” Gray said. “I was just behind my brothers getting the blocks. I was reading the blocks and running as hard as I can.”
The win over Lake Central was a big one for the Slicers (2-3, 2-1 Duneland Athletic Conference). It’s the team's second victory after opening the year with three losses.
“We’re a good team,” Slicers coach Dave Sharpe said. “It’s just so frustrating because we’ve really had just two horrible quarters, the first quarter at New Prairie and the first quarter at Valparaiso. The other 18 quarters, we’ve played pretty solid football.
“We just got off to two horrible starts and that led to two horrible blowouts.”
The other loss was a 21-20 game against Hobart in the second week.
Sharpe said plugging a healthy Gray into the backfield is a boost to the Slicers' T-formation scheme.
Gray knows the offense, understands how to run in traffic and takes short, quick steps with the football. That style and ability compliments junior tailback Isaac Alexander, senior fullback Caleb Kuzdas and senior quarterback Caleb Kirkham.
“He’s the prototypical dirt squirrel in our offense,” Sharpe said of Gray. “We love him. He had an awesome JV season last year and we knew he was going to be a good one. He had the injury in July that set him back. We’ve just been waiting for him.”
LaPorte is one of four DAC teams with a 2-1 league record. Valparaiso leads the pack at 3-0.
The Slicers have four regular-season games remaining and all are against conference foes. Merrillville (3-2, 2-1) visits this week.
“Every game is important. Every game is the last game we’ll ever play,” Gray said. “We just got to keep bringing it like we’ve been.”