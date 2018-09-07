Big picture: Griffith ripped off the final 15 points after blowing a 20-0 lead to knock host Calumet New Tech from the ranks of the unbeaten Friday night in Greater South Shore Conference action. Carson Crowe ran for three scores and passed for another, punctuating the victory with a 15-yard touchdown with 92 seconds to go.
Turning point: Griffith made the most of its own ghastly mistake in the third quarter of a tie game. After a fumble at the Calumet 1-yard line, the Panthers brought pressure and drew a holding penalty on the Warriors in the end zone to score a safety and take a 22-20 lead with 4:40 to go in the third quarter. Calumet had 12 penalties for 124 yards.
Griffith player of the game: Sophomore quarterback Crowe. The Panthers ran at will. In his second start of the season, Crowe carried 16 times for 135 yards, and he was 8-for-14 passing for 90 yards, an interception and a touchdown, a 7-yarder to Sayvion Miles that made the score 20-0 in Griffith’s favor.
Calumet player of the game: Senior fullback Joshua Johnson. Double-check the roster for this kid’s dimensions because he certainly moves faster than the typical 341-pound senior. The 6-foot-3 menace carried the ball six times for 48 yards and sprinted 15 yards for Calumet’s first score. When he didn’t have the rock he was either a decoy or a massive open-field pancake machine, rolling second-level defenders to keep Calumet driving.
Quote: “For our kids to mentally bounce back from that [Calumet comeback] and to come out with a win is huge for them. This was a gritty win. Calumet played their butts off. Hats off to them.” — Griffith coach Ben Geffert on the swings in momentum
Beyond the box score: Griffith won this matchup 60-0 last year and entered Friday having won the previous five matchups by a combined score of 327-0. Calumet had not scored on Griffith in a game since 1994 in a 56-6 loss.
Up next: Wheeler (2-1, 0-1 Greater South Shore Conference) at Griffith (2-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday; Calumet (3-1, 1-1) at Lake Station (0-4, 0-2), 7 p.m. Friday.