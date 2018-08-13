When Bishop Noll canceled its varsity football season on the first day of practice, its Week 1 opponent, Hanover Central, had to scramble to find an opponent for the game Friday.
It found one with less than a week to spare. Clinton Prairie will travel to Cedar Lake for the season opener.
Clinton Prairie was scheduled to play Frontier, which recently said it would not play the first two weeks of the season because of low numbers.
"We got it confirmed on Sunday but we announced it (on Monday) because Frontier's coach wanted to tell his kids first," Hanover Central football coach Brian Parker said. "Our kids are stoked. They are so happy to be able to go out there and compete now. When they didn't think we had a game they were disheartened.
"This is no pushover game. It's a good team that's well coached."
Clinton Prairie went 5-6 last season and averaged 38 points a game.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play Bishop Noll in Hammond. Now, the first three games of the season will take place in Cedar Lake.
"Everyone is pumped that Friday Night is back now," Parker said.