MICHIGAN CITY — CJ Opperman carried the Valparaiso football team early Friday against Michigan City. Jesse Harper took it from there.
Seemingly time after time, the Michigan City defensive line stuffed Valparaiso's rushing attack at the line of scrimmage. Few holes opened up for Vikings running backs Harper and Jackson Kurth, leaving Opperman to carry the offense.
That is, until Harper finally turned the corner midway through the fourth quarter, cutting back from the left side and racing across the field for a 45-yard touchdown. The run gave Valparaiso (2-2, 2-0 Duneland Athletic Conference) its first lead of the game, and the Vikings left Michigan City (2-2, 1-1) with a 14-7 win over The Times' No. 1 team.
“We needed that run,” Valparaiso head coach Bill Marshall said. “And it seems like with Jesse and Jackson, whenever you need a big run, like LaPorte last week, they always have it.”
The Wolves defense had dominated the run game to that point, but the Vikings' patience paid off. Once Harper got out in space, wide receiver Luke Patterson threw a key block to open up the middle of the field. Harper went from being surrounded by Wolves defenders to racing past them all as the traveling Vikings fans went wild.
“It's an indescribable feeling,” Harper said. “One thing here, one thing there, and one (run) is breaking free. So we just kept our confidence up and just kept going."
Harper and Kurth had combined for nearly 400 yards rushing over Valparaiso's first three games, and the two eventually softened up Michigan City's run defense — Harper finished with 15 carries for 93 yards, while Kurth added for 69 yards on 16 rushes.
Meanwhile, Valparaiso's defensive line stayed strong until the end. Michigan City got almost nothing after running back Michael Bradford's 79-yard burst on the first play from scrimmage and finished with only 158 yards of offense.
“We couldn't block their defensive line,” Michigan City head coach Phil Mason said. “End of story.”
Down a touchdown and with no room to run, the Vikings turned to Opperman in the first half. Valparaiso's junior quarterback responded by tearing up the Wolves' secondary, shooting multiple lasers over the middle. The coverage didn't seem to matter — Opperman forced multiple throws through tight windows to wide receiver Mason Maple and tight end Jake Evans. Reece Crossin capped the drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
Opperman completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards in the first half, helping draw the Vikings even before the run game took over late.
“Opperman did a great job. Getting the ball spread around a little bit,” Marshall said. “With the athletes that they have out in coverage, it was hard to go ahead and do anything against them down the stretch.”