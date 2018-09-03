HOBART — Through three weeks, the Hobart football team has three wins by a combined five points.
Things looked bleak for the Brickies on Saturday. When play resumed after lightning postponed Friday's game right before halftime, Hobart was flat. Culver Academy scored 14 unanswered points and had a 14-7 lead with just over five minutes on the clock.
“That third quarter for us was just terrible. I would’ve expected them to have to deal with more adversity than us, having to go back to Culver and then come back this morning. They handled the third quarter better than we did,” Brickies coach Craig Osika said on Saturday. “Our kids were just asleep. They came later and got it done but that third quarter was not good for us.”
Hobart had totaled negative yards on offense in the second half at that point. The Eagles seemed to move the ball easily.
“This group of kids, they’re never going to quit,” Osika said. “As a coaching staff, we know they’re not going to quit on us.”
The Brickies didn’t. Junior Matthew Hylek hit a 30-yard field goal. Senior linebacker Sam Valdez blocked a punt.
Then came the play of the day.
Hobart had the ball at the Culver Academy 3-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Riley Johnston took the snap, turned to his right and threw a fade to sophomore Zach Vode in the far back corner of the end zone.
The sophomore receiver out jumped an Eagles defensive back, snatched the ball and came down with his feet barely in bounds.
“It was just another day. It was nothing,” Vode said. “We got down a little bit but once we got our momentum going a little bit, we were good.”
Hylek’s extra point gave Hobart a 17-14 lead that it would keep.
“Knowing that we have (Johnston and Vode) for the next couple years is good,” Osika said. “They’re only going to get better as the weeks go on.”
Both scores and the punt block came in the game's final 5:08. Hobart is 3-0 for the first time since 2013.
“In practice, they work their butts off. In the weight room, they work their butts off. All year, really,” Osika said. “It’s a testament to our seniors. We’ve got 27 seniors and they lead this team.”
Saturday, it was sophomores making plays and making statements.
“We’re hungry,” Vode said. “Our coaches are great and we’re hungry. We want to go to state.”